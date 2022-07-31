Kern County, a vital region of the Golden State that has served California residents and businesses for decades, continues to face hurdles unlike any other county across the state. Kern’s longstanding commitment to feed and fuel not just California, but the nation, has been quickly forgotten by those making policy in Sacramento.

Over the last seven years, California counties have seen a 38 percent average increase in assessed property values. Unfortunately, the opposite is true for Kern County. The cumulative change in assessed valuation countywide since 2014 is only 3.93 percent.