As a member of the Bakersfield City Council, the hardest thing I will ever have to do is to attend a memorial service for a fallen hero, namely Kern County Sheriff's Deputy Phillip Campas, who was honored by our community Friday at Mechanics Bank Arena.
His life story of service to his country and to his community, heard by perhaps thousands, was a life to truly respect and celebrate. From those who knew him best, his family and clergy, to those who served with him in the Marines or the Sheriff’s Department, they all told the same story: Phillip Campas was a man of integrity, excellence, courage and selflessness.
I was one of the fortunate to experience his legacy and was extremely moved by what he had accomplished in his short 35 years, but even more importantly, I was moved by what he had given both to those he knew intimately and to those he had never met. Jesus said, “If you want to be great, be a servant of all.” By the testimony of his life shared by others, Deputy Campas was a great man.
As I left the service watching well over a dozen motorcycle police lead the hearse from the building, with three huge busloads of family and friends and dozens of sheriff cars and police cars following with their lights flashing, I was overwhelmed by the outpouring of well-deserved honor that was given to Deputy Campas. Every detail of the service was meticulously planned and presented exceptionally well. Kudos to all those who made this possible.
As a native of Kern County, I could never be more proud of our county and our city as I was today. Sheriff Donny Youngblood, and his department, Police Chief Greg Terry, and his department, exemplified excellence to not only our citizens but also to the nation. When I looked over the sea of uniforms in that building, it brought tears to my eyes many times as my heart turned toward gratitude to those who risk their lives every single day to serve and protect our citizens of this great county and city.
As we move forward from this tragedy, let us continue to be an example to other cities across the nation for honoring and supporting our local heroes. When you have the opportunity, let them know how much you appreciate the work that they are doing. It is time for the silent majority to be shouting a positive message of encouragement to build up our officers in uniform. We can no longer take our safety for granted. We are blessed in Kern County and Bakersfield City to have the finest who serve and protect our families and businesses. I pray that I will never, ever again have to attend another memorial service for one of our chosen officers. Please join me in that prayer.
Patty Gray is the Ward 6 Bakersfield City councilwoman.