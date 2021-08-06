Be proud, Kern County. Our “all of the above,” no-nonsense permitting practices have allowed us to become the energy capital of California — if not the United States (sorry Texas). Known throughout the industry as thorough but fair, our planning department and county supervisors have done an outstanding job creating a business friendly environment without sacrificing land use or environmental quality standards.
As a representative of nearly 1,000 construction workers who work every day on building and maintaining these projects, I’ve seen first-hand the benefits afforded to our local residents and the economy as a whole. As such, recent reports of a possible “reevaluation” of these practices may have cause for concern.
There’s no arguing that oil and gas has played a large role in Kern’s energy dominance and it should still — we are not anti-fossil fuel. This “all of the above” approach, as stated before, has served us well and it should continue — both here locally and up in Sacramento.
But there’s also no denying the impact renewables have had in our area, and that should continue as well. As of this writing, there are just over 400 electrical workers working on utility grade solar and battery storage projects in eastern Kern with an average hourly wage of $50.45. That’s over $20,000 for every hour worked spent in this community on goods and services. Factor in an economic multiplier of 7 (how many times a dollar circulates within a local economy) and it’s a whopping $140,000 for every hour worked. Every hour! And that’s just the electricians. There are also ironworkers, heavy equipment operators, laborers and carpenters working on these projects with similar stories to tell.
Another often overlooked benefit of these projects is the training opportunities they provide for the young men and women of Kern. Our area apprenticeships have more than doubled over the last 10 years and we’re not just training in renewables. The same skilled and trained workers that may have gotten their start on one of these projects are now working on the distribution centers, the earthquake repair at China Lake, or any of the countless other infrastructure projects so important to our area.
To no longer permit renewable energy projects here locally will not keep the developers from building them, nor will it change the course on the inevitable transition that’s happening within the industry. It just means these projects will be built in other parts of the state, with other workers, benefiting other local economies, and training other area youth.
Our energy future shouldn’t be based on “one or the other” or “tit for tat.” We should stay the course with “all of the above” and continue to be the energy leader that Kern County is today.
Brian Holt is the business manager/ financial secretary of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 428.