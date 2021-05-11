Over the last 50 years, I have boarded horses and ridden Bakersfield's equestrian trails along the scenic Kern River. I sometimes think of it as exercising my right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
I enjoy being in nature, on my horse, observing the native plants, and being thrilled by numerous sightings of wildlife. Riding solo or in the company of others, you can tell if you are the first to break trail in the morning when you ride through a spider web that has been spun from tree to tree across a trail.
Local horse trails were established long ago. They are part of the rich history of our community. With the development of the Specific Trails Plan, part of the city and county General Plans, the right of trails was affirmed and delineated. The designated horse trails, primarily on dirt, are mostly separated from paved bike trails and motorized traffic is not allowed.
Safety was a consideration. Horses are large and powerful, but they are prey animals and naturally will react with great force to escape perceived danger, especially a sudden and unfamiliar one such as an unexpected e-bike rapidly traveling along the horse trail. These motorized bikes can cause horses to spook, rear, buck or bolt, throwing the rider to the ground, causing serious injuries.
Just mixing speeds of travel on trails can be hazardous. Horses travel down the trail at about 5 miles per hour, while the speed of e-bikes is much faster. In fact, the purpose of e-bike technology is to make it easier for the bike rider to go fast.
For the safety of humans and horses alike, e-bikes should not be allowed on the same trails that horses use.
Many of our horse trails meander through the Panorama Vista Preserve, where great strides have been made by community volunteers working together to restore native plant and animal life. Motorized traffic on trails leads to degradation of local vegetation where e-bikes should not be allowed.
I still board my horse along the Kern River, near riding trails. At our stable alone, there are more than 240 horses, with many more at nearby stables. Over the years, with urban development, access to riding trails in Bakersfield has greatly diminished and equestrians from other parts of town trailer in to have some place to ride. It is, indeed, a beautiful place to ride or hike. However, despite the fact that Bakersfield has many other options for bicycle routes that are more appropriate, the safety of these remaining riding trails is now being threatened by a Bakersfield City Council proposal to allow motorized e-bikes legal access to horse trails. For the safety of all concerned, please join me in urging the Bakersfield City Council to keep motorized bicycles off of equestrian trails.
We all deserve the right to pursue life, liberty and happiness in the best way we no how, but in doing so, we should not jeopardize the well-being of fellow citizens or the environment.
Marion Vargas is a retired elementary school counselor who has lived in Bakersfield since 1969.