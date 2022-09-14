6266473924352.image.jpg

Jesse Rojas is a farmworker rights activist, spokesperson for Pick Justice, founder of California Farm Workers & Families, and a Central Valley Taxpayers Association board member.

California grows 400 food and fiber products, including a third of the country’s vegetables and two-thirds of the nation’s fruits and nuts. The Golden State is also the only producer of many commodities, including artichokes, olives, pistachios and almonds … just to name a few.

Our agriculture businesses, the ones we rely on to keep the global food chain afloat, face many challenges, including the burden of extreme drought conditions, which have fallowed more than 800,000 acres.

Recommended for you