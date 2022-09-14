California grows 400 food and fiber products, including a third of the country’s vegetables and two-thirds of the nation’s fruits and nuts. The Golden State is also the only producer of many commodities, including artichokes, olives, pistachios and almonds … just to name a few.
Our agriculture businesses, the ones we rely on to keep the global food chain afloat, face many challenges, including the burden of extreme drought conditions, which have fallowed more than 800,000 acres.
While Mother Nature is unpredictable, other challenges have been deliberately caused, such as the state’s failure to expand our water infrastructure and creation of a hostile regulatory environment.
Despite the many problems faced by our farmers, California Democrats have sent legislation to Governor Newsom that would bring more chaos and conflict into the fields.
AB 2183 by Assemblymember Stone is a sweet deal for the United Farm Workers Union, which has struggled to unionize agricultural workers in the state. The bill proposes that agriculture employees could vote for unionization through a “check card” system, a system that will take away a workers’ ability to vote privately.
The current way of voting through a secret ballot box is the same system that works at every other workplace in the state. This bill would change the rules and allow representation cards to be collected by union organizers. These cards can be “checked” by union bosses before being turned in.
AB 2183 clearly opens the door for employees and their families to be pressured by labor organizers. This bill also stacks the deck against farmers by requiring employers to post an unreasonable bond if they want to challenge the submitted cards.
California has more than 400,000 farmworkers who work hard to put food on our tables. But the UFW only has 6,600 members across multiple states!
This bill tries desperately to revive a failed union at the expense of quite literally the food security of our state and nation.
According to a 2020 national employment survey from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the percentage of California farmworkers who belong to a union is statistically zero, which means there are so few active members they fall within the margin of error.
There is a reason the union has been rejected over and over again. The UFW simply no longer represents the needs of most farmworkers, and instead has tried to force itself on workers without giving them a choice.
In 2017, after a five-year fight that included documented cases of union intimidation, workers at Gerawan Farming overwhelmingly rejected the UFW.
Thousands of those brave workers protested in the streets and courthouses to stop the UFW and state regulators from destroying the votes the workers cast to throw out the union. UFW had abandoned the workers for 20 years and suddenly came back to force them to pay dues or lose their jobs. Even worse, the union tried to force a non-negotiated fake contract on the workers that would lower their pay.
And so legislative Democrats are trying to bail out the union by stacking the deck against the farmworkers and agricultural producers.
Similar efforts have been made in the last few years. The policy has been considered too extreme for even Governor Jerry Brown and our current governor, Gavin Newsom, who vetoed a similar bill last year.
I hope our governor stays consistent. A spokesperson of his recently said that the governor “cannot support an untested mail-in election process that lacks critical provisions to protect the integrity of the election.”
I couldn’t have said it better myself. However, knowing the governor’s flirtation with seeking a higher office, national politicians, including President Biden himself, have called on Newsom to sign the bill.
I hope the governor stays consistent and makes California’s farmworkers, and the food security of our nation, a priority.
Governor Newsom should again veto this dangerous bill.
Jesse Rojas is a farmworker rights activist, spokesperson for Pick Justice, founder of California Farm Workers & Families, and a Central Valley Taxpayers Association board member. Rojas, an immigrant, also launched Mi America En La Radio, the first conservative Spanish-language radio show in the Central Valley. He is CEO of The Redd Group, LLC.