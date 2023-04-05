Carol Hatcher.jpg

Carol Hatcher is a retired school superintendent and Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office Division administrator. Post retirement, she is an international consultant.

According to Robert Price’s column (“AR-15 anyone? It’s for a good cause,” April 2), just two days before the Nashville mass killing at a private Christian school, the Beardsley School Community Foundation held a fundraising raffle, and the BIG PRIZE was a donated AR-15 rifle!

I have a personal connection with the Beardsley School District as a parent of two children who received good K-8 educations in the district, and myself as a teacher, a vice-principal, a principal and assistant superintendent in the district.