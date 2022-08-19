WayneWong.jpg

Wayne D. Wong is a photographer, writer, musician, parent advocate, retired Bakersfield school district administrator and Bakersfield College adjunct instructor who has been married 44 years.

 Michael Gabriel Wong

It is not often that my family and I get the opportunity to meet and hear the message of a legendary man such as Judge Roy Moore, the “Ten Commandments Judge.” Judge Moore served as Alabama Supreme Court chief justice and gave the keynote address at the annual In God We Trust America Gala on July 30 at the Bakersfield Marriott.

Twenty years ago, on Feb. 20, 2002, we were there in the Bakersfield City Council Chambers when the council voted to boldly display the “In God We Trust” motto above the dais. It was Councilwoman Jacquie Sullivan who spearheaded the effort to establish Bakersfield as the first city in America to initiate this display of the national motto.