It is not often that my family and I get the opportunity to meet and hear the message of a legendary man such as Judge Roy Moore, the “Ten Commandments Judge.” Judge Moore served as Alabama Supreme Court chief justice and gave the keynote address at the annual In God We Trust America Gala on July 30 at the Bakersfield Marriott.
Twenty years ago, on Feb. 20, 2002, we were there in the Bakersfield City Council Chambers when the council voted to boldly display the “In God We Trust” motto above the dais. It was Councilwoman Jacquie Sullivan who spearheaded the effort to establish Bakersfield as the first city in America to initiate this display of the national motto.
Sullivan later founded and became president of In God We Trust America, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, established in November 2004. Its mission is to inspire every city and county chamber, and state capitol in America to display the national motto proudly and prominently in their chambers.
Accordingly, as of June 24, 2022, there are 744 cities and counties across America that have voted to conspicuously display In God We Trust in their council chambers.
Moore has been known as the “Ten Commandments Judge” through the years. He is the man who stood up for God and his standards against left-wing activists and politicians, even when it cost his position as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court. His message resonated with us and reinforced the vision of America we learned growing up and have defended all our lives. He reminded us of our Judeo-Christian heritage, our calling to preserve God-given liberties and freedoms established in our Constitution, and our privilege to boldly contend for and with American virtues, advocating for future generations.
My son Michael Wong and I were honored to be the photographers for the event. We were able to engage with many people in a portrait with Judge Moore and his wife, Kayla, in front of the IGWTA backdrop. To look into the eyes of fellow patriots and capture their countenances truly satisfies the soul beyond measure and invigorates the spirit!
Kudos to Sullivan and Moore for an unforgettable experience!
Wayne D. Wong is a photographer, writer, musician, parent advocate, retired Bakersfield school district administrator and Bakersfield College adjunct instructor who has been married 44 years.