I retired from the Kern County Superior Court after serving as a judge for 26 years, and I have continued to pay attention to judicial and legal affairs ever since. Given that this is Black History Month, I want to highlight the work of Kern County Superior Court Judge Gloria Cannon, the first African American woman judge and currently the only African American judge here.

Appointed five years ago, she has earned an outstanding reputation for exceptional competence and fairness. Judge Cannon appeared before me when she was an attorney. I found her to be an excellent attorney, well prepared, professional, civil in her interaction with the court and other attorneys, efficient, and very competent in representing her clients.

Tags

Recommended for you