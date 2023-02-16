I retired from the Kern County Superior Court after serving as a judge for 26 years, and I have continued to pay attention to judicial and legal affairs ever since. Given that this is Black History Month, I want to highlight the work of Kern County Superior Court Judge Gloria Cannon, the first African American woman judge and currently the only African American judge here.
Appointed five years ago, she has earned an outstanding reputation for exceptional competence and fairness. Judge Cannon appeared before me when she was an attorney. I found her to be an excellent attorney, well prepared, professional, civil in her interaction with the court and other attorneys, efficient, and very competent in representing her clients.
Consequently, I was very pleased when she was appointed to the Kern County Superior Court in 2017. Recently I reached out to prominent local attorneys to see if my perceptions were consistent with those of the legal community. These are their responses. “Judge Cannon epitomizes the attributes of a judicial officer which are necessary for the effective and fair administration of justice." “Her judicial temperament is exemplary.” “She brings to the bench a storied history of effective trial skills and integrity, which has resulted in careful analysis of legal issues to render equitable rulings to ensure fair application of the rule of law, public safety and respect for the principles of our Constitution.”
“I have appeared before Judge Cannon on many occasions and have been impressed with the courtesy, patience and fairness she has demonstrated towards the parties.” “She possesses the intellect and analytical ability to consider complex factual and evidentiary issues while being mindful of the statutory and constitutional rights of the parties appearing before her.”
Unfortunately, I had to shorten one attorney’s response, but it deserves quoting in part: “Judge Gloria Cannon is another jurist who adds to the list of respected legal members of our community. Judge Cannon is not only the first African American female appointed to the bench, but also adds to the slow, yet marked increase of gender and racial diversity to our local bench.
"Diversity enhances judicial thinking and perspective. Folks with different backgrounds, life experiences and viewpoints enhance one another's perspectives.” “Judge Cannon, from the perspective of an advocate who has practiced before her, is a judge who possesses the intellectual capacity to sit as a jurist, knows and understands the law, and applies the law equally .... She is not an advocate for the People or the accused. Instead, she is an equal partner with justice and fundamental fairness.”
As a retired Kern County Superior Court judge and as a member of this community, I am proud that we have such an outstanding judge who also adds to the inclusivity for which a civilized society must strive if it is to not just survive, but thrive. Courts and judges must not only be impartial, they must appear to be impartial.
Judge Sharon Mettler, a Bakersfield native, was a judge for 26 years before retiring from the Kern County Superior Court.