I read a story in the April 30 Bakersfield Californian headlined, “Suit could delay new VA clinic once again.” The VA approved the location submitted by SASD Development Group near Olive and Knudsen drives in Bakersfield. This lawsuit was filed by the owners of the current leased VA clinic on Westwind Drive where the owners are paid an attractive $208,000 per month by the VA for rent.
The suit was filed in Kern County Superior Court by Progress For Bakersfield Veterans, LLC (PBV), a catchy name created by the owners of the current VA clinic building. One of those owners listed in public documents is Peter Cohen, with an address in Beverly Hills. According to The Californian, the suit claims the Olive and Knudsen site does not meet the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act and that there are endangered species on site.
Online documents show that the VA “…found that the (PBV) proposal contained numerous weaknesses, including a building interior that appeared to be sterile and not patient-centric and because the floor plan failed to implement the model required by the solicitation.”
Here is the timeline: In addition to filing a size protest with the U.S. Small Business Administration that ultimately concluded in SASD’s favor, PBV also filed bid protests with the U.S. Government Accountability Office. After VA decided to take corrective action, on Jan. 28, 2019, GAO dismissed the protests as academic. Shortly thereafter, in March 2019, PBV filed a bid protest at the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, once again challenging VA’s procurement actions and the lease award to SASD. In response, VA took corrective action to reevaluate proposals, among other actions. As a result of the corrective action and upon review of VA’s motion to dismiss, on April 10, 2019, the COFC dismissed the protest for lack of jurisdiction. In June 2019, VA decided to cancel the solicitation, issue a new solicitation, and conduct a new competition.
In December 2019, VA issued the new solicitation and received proposals on Jan. 23, 2020. After being excluded from the competitive range in April 2020, PBV filed a series of protests at GAO. Following alternative dispute resolution, VA took corrective action that resulted in GAO dismissing the protests on July 27, 2020.
Instead of allowing VA to move forward with its corrective action, PBV filed another bid protest at the COFC in August 2020, raising numerous arguments to challenge VA’s decision to exclude PBV from the competitive range. On Dec. 22, 2020, the COFC denied all PBV’s protest grounds and upheld VA’s decision to exclude PBV from the competitive range, finally allowing the procurement to move forward.
Lastly, earlier in 2021 when the project was approved by the city of Bakersfield with a Mitigated Negative Declaration, PBV filed an appeal with the Planning Commission and City Council opposing the approval process. Both appeals and arguments were dismissed during the hearings. However, on the last day of the 30-day appeal period, PBV filed a complaint against the city and the applicant under the CEQA guidelines, challenging the approval process in yet another venue. PBV’s lawsuit could potentially delay the project another two to three years.
Claims by PBV about the inappropriateness of the Olive and Knudsen site for a clinic seem inaccurate. It is zoned for a medial clinic. Across the street is the fire department. A few hundred yards away are an elementary school and two elder care facilities, and many food establishments.
It is hard to believe that the Isabella Dam Restoration Project, a herculean project, will likely be completed before the new Bakersfield VA Outpatient Clinic.
Frankly, I am surprised no local media has investigated these obstructionist delays; the many objections by PBV and the numerous rejections multiple agencies have handed them. It seems ripe for an investigative journalist to investigate. But maybe the owners of the current VA clinic receiving close to $20 million in rent from the VA for the last 10-plus years that the new VA clinic has been delayed makes financial sense to them. I don’t know if these Beverly Hills guys think we are a bunch of hay seeds here in Bakersfield, but so far their strategy seems to have worked.