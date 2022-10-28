Sal Moretti.jpg

Sal Moretti is a former U.S. Air Force captain and a retired city superintendent.

The beauty of being an older, white guy who loves to have a beer and talk politics with his friends and who leans a little farther to the left than these friends is I never have to watch Fox News or read the Epoch Times or subscribe to conspiracy websites to get the latest news, opinions and conspiracies that are the rage on these media sites.

My friends bring the stories to me. And I love them for it, because, over a beer, no one is your enemy and differing opinions and outrageous conspiracies make for a laugh-filled evening. Listening to them heckle me, you would never think I consider myself a conservative in most cases. I certainly don’t think we need to spend more tax money on social programs or that bigger government is the solution to our problems.