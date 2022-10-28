The beauty of being an older, white guy who loves to have a beer and talk politics with his friends and who leans a little farther to the left than these friends is I never have to watch Fox News or read the Epoch Times or subscribe to conspiracy websites to get the latest news, opinions and conspiracies that are the rage on these media sites.
My friends bring the stories to me. And I love them for it, because, over a beer, no one is your enemy and differing opinions and outrageous conspiracies make for a laugh-filled evening. Listening to them heckle me, you would never think I consider myself a conservative in most cases. I certainly don’t think we need to spend more tax money on social programs or that bigger government is the solution to our problems.
I redeem myself with my farther-to-the-right friends when I tell them that my experience with the local Democratic Party is equally amusing — all you have to do is look at Delano’s City Council antics to see what happens when a majority of far-left leaning kids take control of a City Council and turn their meetings into a sit-com.
But the jokes stop being funny when people start talking about the revolution. The revolution is not funny. Maybe it’s time to fix our problem instead of laughing about it over a beer. A better solution (than the revolution — not the beer) is to bring in leaders willing to compromise.
In Utah, there’s the beginnings of this “compromise” revolution. Evan McMullin, former CIA officer and even one-time, long-shot Republican presidential candidate, is running as an Independent against incumbent Mike Lee, who’s been criticized for supporting Donald Trump too fully. What’s amazing about this candidacy is that the Democratic Party has abandoned its potential candidate to support the independent McMullin.
In Wyoming, conservative Liz Cheney has lost the Trump Republicans but gained the respect of many Independents and centrist Republicans and Democrats. In other parts of the country, some centrists are gaining traction. While our hyper-partisanship is destroying our country, the beginnings of a quiet “revolution” may be occurring. This is the pathway for America to move forward — progressives certainly not getting the liberal “woke” agenda they want and conservatives abandoning Trump and his divisive, ugly politics. For the country to heal, these two things must happen.
In Kern County, well, let me just put it this way. We’re not Utah, yet. Without an organized centrist coalition, the much-better-organized far-right will stay in power and in fact keep adding to their power. New positions for their coalition are already on this ballot — from school boards to city councils — our local far-right political machine is grabbing for more power as we speak. Meanwhile, the far-left stands opposed to a primary economic driver in our county, not understanding that working cooperatively with local oil producers would help them better achieve their environmental goals to clean the air and stem global warming.
Our revered elder statesman, former Congressman Bill Thomas, has tried to warn us of this local development. It’s time for the center-left, the middle and the center-right to hear these warnings and organize, much like they are doing in Utah.
It’s time for the center in Kern to organize. I’m in. But we need leaders, volunteers, organizers and funding. We need to pull from both sides to build this centrist coalition. We need to start somewhere. Why not here, now?
Over a beer, my friends and I talked, we laughed, we accepted that some of the things that came out of our own mouths are outrageous. We agreed to split the tab, share the fries, enjoy each other, despite differing views. It's the same formula for success in politics. Reach into the middle, make a conscious decision that the middle, boring as it is, is where our solutions lie. Surrender that righteous indignation that fuels so much anger and see the person across the table as someone who, like you, can move a little to the middle too.
Sal Moretti is a retired city superintendent, former U.S. Air Force captain and county supervisor staff person. Reach him at morettis3313@gmail.com.