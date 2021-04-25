The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need to talk openly about mental health and substance use, and to work toward ending the stigma surrounding both issues. In Kern, the need to expand services and treatment options for both mental health and substance use services is paramount, especially as the population of our county grows.
Behavioral health crisis needs are increasing in our community with all crisis services offered through Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services increasing year over year. This past year, the crisis center located at Mary K. Shell has seen an increase in demand, operating at or over full capacity. Inpatient psychiatric demand has increased 20 percent over the last three years. Long-term impacts from the pandemic are expected to create an ongoing increase in demand for services.
Recognizing the demands for urgent and acute care, KernBHRS is addressing the needs of our community by proposing to build two psychiatric health facilities, creating additional psychiatric inpatient beds for adults and children. This project will go before the Kern County Board of Supervisors for approval on April 27.
A recent article addressing this proposal ("Community Voices: Pass on Psychiatric Health Facility") does not accurately represent the facts of this proposal or the critical need for these facilities in our community. KernBHRS is a state-contracted mental health plan, serving as the managed care entity for Medi-Cal beneficiaries in Kern County. As a county department, KernBHRS provides services through internally operated teams and a contracted network of providers located throughout the county. This ensures comprehensive behavioral health and substance use disorder services for adults and children.
The proposed psychiatric health facilities are another example of a successful public-private partnership between KernBHRS and contracted providers. The department seeks to build two facilities (one for adults and one for children) and utilize contracted, private operators to provide the service, using the county’s required request for proposal process to select a provider. This model has recently been used by the county and the city in the construction and operation of the two new low-barrier homeless navigation centers. This model has proven to be effective to ensure vital services can be maintained, even when contractor needs change.
The project’s $25 million cost will be funded by a combination of state and federal dollars and will not impact the county general fund. KernBHRS will have options to utilize specific funding and grant opportunities only available to the mental health plan to support the cost of the building. This is a cost-effective model for taxpayer dollars, as the alternative of a privately built facility would result in increased costs for inpatient beds indefinitely. Separating building costs enables bed day rates to stay low.
It is critical to invest in facilities now in order to meet the county’s growing behavioral health and substance use needs. Currently adults and children are waiting long periods of time during a behavioral health crisis for a psychiatric hospital bed. When local beds are not available, out-of-county resources have to be used. This is especially detrimental for children who need to be close to family, support systems and their local treatment providers during a behavioral health crisis. The number of individuals waiting for inpatient beds or who have been sent out of county for hospitalization is increasing year over year. Last year, 499 adults and children were waiting over 23 hours for an inpatient bed. This year, with COVID and increased demand, we are projecting this number to be doubled.
It’s time to have these facilities approved to begin the groundwork (literally) to meet our community’s needs. In moments of crisis, we must ensure our loved ones have access to the care they need when they need it.
Stacy Kuwahara is a licensed marriage and family therapist and currently serves as the director of Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services.