And just like that, to be offended has now become a thing. Triggered by the slightest thought, feeling or emotion lights up any new viral social media thread, thus causing an internet craze. Micro-aggression has become mainstream, and tolerance has been flattened into a one-sided fossil so twisted those logical similarities and obvious comparisons are blatantly rejected.
The progressive push then is to find someone or some system to blame. Race in general and gender in specific must become easy targets for the woke seekers and the social construct manipulators. Why, may you ask? Well, because they are at the heart of God’s most precious design.
God designed the tapestry of race to reflect His most radiant and most intrinsic beauty. And gender was to remind us of all His amazing order and structure of the life process.
So, these two premier manifestations of God’s purpose must be marginalized, emotionalized and recategorized into human understanding, personal ideology and intellectual supremacy.
Ultimately, then man can become God in that he now declares, dictates and decrees for self-awareness.
But there must be a boogieman, a systemic cause to rise us up out of. A dragon to be slayed, if you will. We cannot say evil or the devil for that may infer, if only indirectly or directly, the essence or existence of sin. Gaslighting, shaming, blaming and indoctrination can only go so far.
No, this irrational internal pain, this societal disunity and this cultural progressive dive into obscurity needs a relevant savior.
A savior not hindered by ethics or morals, not limited by policies or principles and not opposed to doing whatever it takes to achieve the utopian goals carved out of the Marxist/ socialist/ communist manifesto for digital passports of the future.
Enter in the delusional and physiological concept of critical race theory, presoaked in the social justice mindset of millennials, which is the newest form of racism reimagined from of old. Now, it is educationally packaged for those who are especially vulnerable to a plantation minded disposition.
We are in a proxy war with the very essence of who we really are. Still, we must not forget the basics. Character implores us to be consistent with the reality, spirituality, biologically, physically, mentally and so forth — from our chromosomes to the color of our skin.
It should bring some level of comfort to know that up cannot be down, left is not right, and truth can never be a lie even in this toxic cancel culture of moral relativism.
Even though gender, as well as race, is best understood in the context and worldview of a Sovereign God, that will not deter some from dishing out a plethora of continual negativity and confusion on these most valued subjects.
Human rights, gay rights and women’s rights are not intrinsically the same. The confusion between rights and privileges have become mind numbing. Rights are afforded to us from God, privileges are granted to us by man.
It is the basic and fundamental things of life that connect us all. The evil one, and those who do his bidding, seek to divide the most precious of things. It is long since time for the Godly pushback to begin.
The Rev. Angelo Frazier is a pastor and a volunteer chaplain with the Bakersfield Police Department.