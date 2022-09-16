The Rev Angelo Frazier

And just like that, to be offended has now become a thing. Triggered by the slightest thought, feeling or emotion lights up any new viral social media thread, thus causing an internet craze. Micro-aggression has become mainstream, and tolerance has been flattened into a one-sided fossil so twisted those logical similarities and obvious comparisons are blatantly rejected.

The progressive push then is to find someone or some system to blame. Race in general and gender in specific must become easy targets for the woke seekers and the social construct manipulators. Why, may you ask? Well, because they are at the heart of God’s most precious design.

