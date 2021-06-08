It is 98 degrees. I feel droplets of sweat rolling down my face from my forehead. My overworked feet are dragging themselves through every step. My willpower is low.
This is the fifth day of our 266-mile walk from Paradise, Calif., to San Francisco and I feel like a dead woman walking. I’ve fallen down and scraped my knees. I’ve gotten far too many blisters on my feet to count on one hand. This is the greatest physical test my body has ever undergone — and there is no way I can stop.
Whenever my spirits start feeling too low, I think of my family’s faces. I close my eyes and I see every one of them looking at me. I come from a household of five in Bakersfield, and I am the only one who hasn’t been cursed by either bronchitis or asthma. That is not normal. It should not be accepted as part of the norm. Sadly, talk to any family in the Central Valley and you will hear countless examples of people being affected by asthma, cardiovascular disease, cancer and other diseases simply because they live in the region with the nation’s most polluted air.
The excessive pollution isn’t a natural event and it can be stopped. Fumes from oil wells combined with diesel truck exhaust and pesticides from farms create a dangerous mix of toxicity that gets trapped in the Central Valley. The haze from this inescapable mix is impossible to miss, and only worsens when wildfire smoke from other cities travels to stay in the bowl-shape of the valley.
It is clear that our politicians do not care about our vulnerable communities since oil wells continue to be built and operated in the Central Valley next to schools and neighborhoods. This construction and operation harms the air quality and water supply of predominantly Latine people who are poor and working class. This is not an accident or coincidence and it is clear that the politicians — at the federal, California and Kern County level — do not care about worsening systemic and environmental racism.
Without question, I am walking for my own family, but I am also walking for yours — and yours — and everyone’s. Walking 266 miles from the site of California’s deadly 2018 Camp Fire to the San Francisco offices of Nancy Pelosi and Dianne Feinstein may seem drastic and dramatic, but that is the point. We must take extreme and intense measures to capture the attention of politicians who have the privilege of surviving the remainder of their lives ignoring the climate crisis while the rest of us are not as fortunate and could die.
The Civilian Climate Corps is the first step toward the Green New Deal and Good Jobs For All. The CCC would put Americans to work while they battle the climate catastrophe. Together, this could help places like my hometown of Bakersfield get away from the poisonous hands of the oil industry while providing good jobs for people and cleaning the air. The time for the CCC is now, and that is why I am marching 266 miles.
Maricruz Ramirez, 29, is a working-class, first-generation Latina born and raised in Bakersfield. She's a member of Sunrise Kern County.