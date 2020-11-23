The 2020 election had many interesting anomalies that will stimulate analysis and debate. The one that is sociologically most interesting is the dichotomy between the urban and rural voter. There is no doubt that the high population density areas are more progressive and tend to vote Democratic and the less densely populated ares are more conservative and tend to vote Republican. Why is this?
There are multiple difference that characterize these populations, such as income levels, educational attainment, agrarian versus manufacturing and level of social interaction.
These all play a part, but for simplicity, let us dissect the cultural stereotype of the farmer and point out the historical inconsistency of his conservatism.
The farmer is characterized as a self-sufficient, independent, long-suffering, limited government individual who can handle anything nature throws at him. He is proud, patriotic and stubborn in his beliefs — a true hardcore conservative.
However, consider the following historical events opposed by conservative Washington politicians, often arguing that they were socialistic or even communistic.
In the early 1930s, about 3 percent of rural homes had electricity. It was thought to be economically prohibitive and technically challenging to provide electricity to wildly scattered homes.
In 1936, the Rural Electrification Act was passed by a progressive Congress, and by 1959 90 percent of rural homes were electrified.
During the Great Depression and Dust Bowl periods, there was economic chaos, particularly in the agricultural sector with price instability and rampant farm bankruptcies.
In 1933, the progressive government of Franklin D. Roosevelt passed the Agricultural Adjustment Act which was a multifaceted program to subsidize agriculture, particularly small family farms and stabilize prices. These programs continue to this day.
The Grange (The National Grange of the Order of Patrons of Husbandry) was founded after the Civil War as a cooperative of farmers to fight excessive and monopolistic fees charged to by railroads, grain elevators, equipment manufacturers, oil companies and seed suppliers. Even today the Grange is still actively advocating for rural issues. Its motto is: “In essentials unity, in non-essentials liberty, in all things charity.” This organization has been characterized by conservative politicians as communistic.
The United States Bureau of Reclamation constructed, maintains and manages an extensive irrigation system throughout the southwestern U.S. Most of these systems were built during the depression years and in the 25 years after WWII.
This government program is the necessary and sufficient reason for the agricultural success of the arid southwest. This system has the burden of being opposed by both small government conservatives and environmental groups.
Since so much of agriculture’s success in this country depends on progressive programs and governmental subsidies, why is rural America conservative rather than progressive?
No other segment or class has been so helped and continues to be so dependent on governmental and progressive programs. So again, the question is why.
I believe that it arises from a basic ideological flaw in conservatism. That is the belief that so called ”small government” goes hand in hand with personal liberty and self reliance, i.e. individualism is superior to collectivism.
The problem with this is that history constantly demonstrates that we are stronger, more effective and more successful when we act as a united group. Think of building the Panama Canal, the national highway system or the western irrigation system.
What can be done? I believe there is a need to create a change from conservatism, including its individualistic egotism, lack of humility and gratitude and rapid memory loss of what government has accomplished, to a recognition that promotes the benefits provided by progressive accomplishments.
Conservatism has always had an undeserved laudatory sheen while progressivism had always had a pejorative connotation. Considering history, this is not deserved.
Ask what conservatism has done that has made a lasting contribution. The only thing I can think of is routinely lower taxes.
However, at the same time, they spend like drunken sailors and over the last 70 years have left increasing debt for our children. They have not improved infrastructure, health care, educational institutions, civility or good government practices.
It is time for change. Consider: In essentials unity, in non-essentials liberty, in all things charity — a very progressive sentiment.
William Bezdek is a retired physician.