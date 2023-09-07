I have tracked the ups and downs of efforts to build a new VA clinic in Bakersfield since I served as the director of the Kern County Veterans Service Department starting in 2012. This seemingly never-ending story has spanned three U.S. presidential administrations and 10 secretaries of Veterans Affairs.
The owner of the current Bakersfield VA Outpatient Clinic, Progress For Bakersfield Veterans (PBV, catchy name, eh?) and whose offices are in Beverly Hills, applied to the VA to continue providing care out of their existing location on Westwind Drive. The VA rejected their application and awarded developer SASD the contract through an exhaustive and proven process. Since then, the current owner has filed challenge after challenge contesting the contract and using the California Environment Quality Act, as well as using the VA’s own rules and regulations, as a textbook method to delay the new VA clinic, to their benefit.
Every one of these challenges has been evaluated, investigated and dismissed by the VA and the court system. Keep in mind, the current owner continues to get paid more than $230,000 monthly by the VA for the lease. This is a classic example of greed and holding our community hostage for about 10 years.
Imagine you are leasing a car, the lease has expired, and you decide it's time for a nicer, newer car with newer technology, collision avoidance and greater longevity. But your current dealer stops you from leasing a new car, and in fact, sues you in court to force you to keep your older, less fuel-efficient, high-mileage vehicle, while forcing you to continue to make lease payments so the dealer profits from this. That would be ethically wrong, wouldn’t it? That’s precisely what Progress For Bakersfield Veterans has been doing to our veterans.
Simply put, the current clinic has far exceeded its design life expectancy. It is outdated and tired. Its heyday is over. The delivery of medical care has changed significantly in the world. Also, there's new technology, new ways to look at making the best use of space, layout, workflow, ergonomics, energy efficiency, and the use of natural light.
We have some of the best doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals who work their tails off every day to provide legendary service to the veterans in our community at the Bakersfield VA Outpatient Clinic. They do what they can with the existing outdated facilities and equipment. This will be a state-of-the-art medical facility. Comparing the existing clinic to the new one is like comparing a Greyhound bus terminal from the 1940s to a modern, well-designed and efficient airport.
The Californian has published several stories, Letters to the Editor and Community Voices pieces on the subject, including one froma Washington, D.C., lobbyist for the current clinic owner. It is naïve to think the current owner of the Bakersfield VA Clinic will simply succumb to public and political pressure and allow their lease to the federal government to expire.
Of the 15 new VA clinics authorized and funded by Congress in 2010, only the new Bakersfield VA Clinic has been delayed, and that by the despicable strategy of the group who owns the current worn-out clinic, to deny our veterans their new facility. But maybe the owners of the current VA clinic receiving close to $25 million in rent from the VA for the last 10-plus years that the new VA clinic has been delayed makes financial sense to them.
I don’t know if these Beverly Hills folks think we are a bunch of hay seeds here in Bakersfield, but so far their strategy seems to have worked. How about terminating the current lease with owner Peter Cohen and having an interim facility?
It’s hard to believe that the Lake Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project, a herculean project, was completed before the new Bakersfield VA Outpatient Clinic. It’s a good thing PBV didn’t have its hands in that plan.
Dick Taylor is a Marine Corps veteran, former businessman and Realtor, and retired from the position of director of the Kern County Veterans Service Department. He can be reached at rdtusmc@msn.com.