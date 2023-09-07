Dick Taylor

Dick Taylor

 Provided

I have tracked the ups and downs of efforts to build a new VA clinic in Bakersfield since I served as the director of the Kern County Veterans Service Department starting in 2012. This seemingly never-ending story has spanned three U.S. presidential administrations and 10 secretaries of Veterans Affairs.

The owner of the current Bakersfield VA Outpatient Clinic, Progress For Bakersfield Veterans (PBV, catchy name, eh?) and whose offices are in Beverly Hills, applied to the VA to continue providing care out of their existing location on Westwind Drive. The VA rejected their application and awarded developer SASD the contract through an exhaustive and proven process. Since then, the current owner has filed challenge after challenge contesting the contract and using the California Environment Quality Act, as well as using the VA’s own rules and regulations, as a textbook method to delay the new VA clinic, to their benefit.