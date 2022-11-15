I would like to address the Rev. Angelo Frazier’s Community Voices column, “Create a wave by fully engaging in process of voting” in Sunday's Californian. While we can all agree that Kern County has one of the lowest voter turnout rates in the state, and that a more engaged citizenry would be beneficial to our community, the 13 percent turnout figure he refers to is not an accurate reflection of actual voter participation. And I think it is important that voters understand how the vote-counting process works.
The 13 percent figure stated by Rev. Frazier reflects only those votes counted on election night, which are those mail ballots received by the Friday before Election Day and those voted in person at the polls on Election Day. With nearly 90 percent of voters voting by mail, and most of that arriving just prior to or on Election Day, or even during the week after Election Day if postmarked by Election Day, the results reported on election night represented just 35 percent of the votes cast. Nearly two-thirds of the votes still needed to be counted after election night.
Actual turnout was approximately 37 percent. Still abysmal, but not 13 percent. And the media, including The Californian, perpetuate this misunderstanding with headlines the day after the election of who is ahead, giving the impression of winners and losers, although the majority of votes are still to be counted. Like calling a football game before halftime.
I know people want to know the results and want the vote counting process to go faster. So do we. But there are processes in place to ensure the security and integrity of the vote, such as the signature-checking process, and other processes to prepare mail ballots to be counted that simply take more time than ballots voted at the polls.
Kern is a relatively large county with relatively few resources. We have one sorting machine. It can take several hours to run one batch of mail ballots through the machine to capture the signatures. We then have workers who review the signatures to determine if they match what we have on file. Then that batch of envelopes needs to go back through the sorter to separate those that matched from those that need further review. The matches go back through the sorter a final time to be separated into their precincts before being sent to the extractors for the envelopes to be opened.
The ballots are then taken from the envelopes, unfolded and examined for anything such as tears that might prevent them from going through the tabulator. The ballots then need to be batched, with the batches put in a press to flatten them so they can more easily go through the tabulators. And we are continually accounting for the ballots as they go through this process so that we can confirm that everything that was signature-matched is processed through to the count room. We had more than 100,000 ballots that needed to go through this process since election night.
We have had elections workers working six days per week starting in August, and seven days per week since late October. Not only did elections staff work 18 to 20 hours on Election Day, there have been days since then that we have had staff working until 10 p.m. or even midnight, all under the watchful eyes of observers. We use all the resources available to us, not just elections staff but as many auditor-controller and county clerk staff as we can spare from their mandated functions, to move this process along as fast as we can.
There is no longer an “Election Day” but rather an election season in California and many other states. We ask the public’s patience as we continue to process the ballots for the November 2022 general election.
Mary Bedard is Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk.