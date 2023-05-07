Former Kern County Superior Court Judge Robert Tafoya admits he “sat mesmerized on Jan. 6, 2021, as a mob attacked our nation’s Capitol with the intent of preventing the peaceful, constitutional transfer of power following national elections.”
We did not all witness a direct assault on our “democracy” (actually a Republic). The election was stolen from an incumbent president and the American people. The process began the day Trump came down the golden escalator in 2016. The attacks have been evil, wrong and relentless. Nancy Pelosi even held impeachment hearings when Trump was overseas negotiating with foreign leaders. The only Americans who were misled to lose confidence in our electoral process were those who fell for the persistent and lying media in collusion with then-Speaker Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and former RINO Speaker Paul Ryan, current member of the Fox News board.
With those accusations, the good judge should have recused himself as a biased juror of the case in point, the attacks on Justice Clarence Thomas. Demonstrating the total racism of then-Sen. Joe Biden as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Biden viciously denigrated the character of nominee Clarence Thomas through lies and sexual innuendo (YouTube), never a question of his outstanding judicial record. In the 24 years of his role as a justice, his decisions have been both Constitutional and balanced. This is something the Democrat (Progressive) left cannot tolerate.
Today retired Judge Tafoya is all atwitter over the personal lives of Clarence and Ginni Thomas and American Enterprise Institute Chairman Harlan Crow. Ginni is politically active for constitutional causes. AEI’s Harlan Crow certainly supports her constitutional efforts. They have a common interest and have been close friends for years.
Tafoya, of course, had no problem with $400 million being spent directly by politically ignorant and amoral Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg. The Biden cabal happens to be methodically destroying the nation, its military, and its economy. In case you haven’t noticed the relentless activities of the “woke,” please repeat after me: “Bud Light.”
Fifty-two FBI agents signed a document claiming the Hunter Biden laptop was “likely a Russian plant.” Now that the leftist, eugenic, perverse progressives are well entrenched, an FBI whistleblower participant declared the signed document was itself a hoax to affect the outcome of the national election, only days away. There are thousands of sworn and ignored election malfeasance affidavits from battleground states rejected by the courts as “without standing,” and repeatedly and endlessly mocked by the dishonest mainstream media.
We should have had personal ID verified paper ballot local votes in one day, like France. The electoral process Tafoya had no objection to was the strange stoppage of voting for hours as Trump was well ahead. Four hours that changed the world to a globalist woke nightmare, enforced by an election that took months, instead of a day. First Amendment redress is required.
Tafoya apparently wants to see the end of the Electoral College to put all political power in the hands of Blue states like California and New York. Forget flyover country. Of course, packing the Supreme Court and making the District of Columbia a state, assuring permanent Democrat power with two new senators in a region that votes 97 percent Democrat. (Drain the bureaucratic swamp!)
There used to be a rule that foreign entities cannot own American broadcast media like Fox. We now know what a bunch of evil avowed atheist raging globalists the foreign-owned Fox Australian Murdoch ownership is. Rupert is aided and abetted by the scheming mind of former RINO Speaker Paul Ryan, whose wife is a Democrat fundraiser, far from the constitutional loyalty of Ginni Thomas.
What’s a lousy $787 million Fox allegedly paid to Dominion to squash all other objections? The establishment even went so far as intervening with Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s lending the 14,000 hours of “insurrection” videos to Tucker Carlson. They clamped down on that one in a hurry, followed later by firing Carlson!
The American people must not learn that any Jan. 6 rioting and insurrection was led by dozens, maybe hundreds, of FBI operatives
Yes, Jan. 6 was Election Certification Day to certify a rigged election. President Trump had the First Amendment right to call for a delay in certification to redress grievances (not an overthrow as the mainstream media and Tafoya insist) to assure an honest review of the aforementioned dirty tricks. Patriot Mike Lindell put up $35 million of his own money to trace the movement of vote data transfers from Dominion and other open-back door voting machines to China and other locales, precisely located and identified by the internet protocols of the receiving computers overseas.
In conclusion, I want to thank Judge Tafoya for giving us two big, solid reasons to recuse himself from intelligent discourse on either matter.
Gerald V. Todd lives in Bakersfield.