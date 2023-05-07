Gerald Todd

Gerald Todd

Former Kern County Superior Court Judge Robert Tafoya admits he “sat mesmerized on Jan. 6, 2021, as a mob attacked our nation’s Capitol with the intent of preventing the peaceful, constitutional transfer of power following national elections.”

We did not all witness a direct assault on our “democracy” (actually a Republic). The election was stolen from an incumbent president and the American people. The process began the day Trump came down the golden escalator in 2016. The attacks have been evil, wrong and relentless. Nancy Pelosi even held impeachment hearings when Trump was overseas negotiating with foreign leaders. The only Americans who were misled to lose confidence in our electoral process were those who fell for the persistent and lying media in collusion with then-Speaker Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and former RINO Speaker Paul Ryan, current member of the Fox News board.