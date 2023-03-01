Michael Turnipseed.jpeg

Michael Turnipseed

In a recent opinion piece in The Californian, columnist Dan Walters wrote: “Being what it is, California has a mélange of complex public policy issues — some of them fully blown crises — that defy resolution year after year, decade after decade. Rather than recognize and deal with their complexities, the state’s politicians tend to condense responses into money.”

“When governments face challenges, money is only one factor, perhaps not the most important one. But unfortunately, when elected officials discuss these significant issues that affect their constituents’ quality of life, discussions begin and end with how much money is being spent, which provides a convenient excuse for failure.”