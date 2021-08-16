I read Dr. Brij Bhambi’s Community Voice piece ("Take the Shot," Aug. 10) affirmative argument and yet I’m left with unanswered questions. The thrust of the doctor’s article was a medical one, although I have read the same advice in economic and/or political terms. Full disclosure, my personal medical experience is minuscule, having had medical training as a U.S. Army combat medic and with only a few months of experience. I no longer identify as "doc" except at platoon reunions.
I have had direct experience as a lab rat for experimental chemical concoctions while in the jungles of Vietnam, along with the Vietnamese people and a few hundred thousand GI’s under Agent Orange skies. I can hear the chemical corporation’s sales people and the Department of Defense now “trust the science,” while the corporations count the money. My political experience is more refined if mostly via observation. The Agent Orange ordeal hasn’t been my only Nietzsche moment: “I’m not upset that you lied to me, I’m upset that from now on I can’t believe you.” A statement of the utmost relevancy unless you believe the American governmental establishment has grown a conscience since the early 1960s. They haven’t.
The good doctor states, “The vaccines, incredibly safe and effective, should have been the great unifier.” I read of reports from VAERS (the American) and EudraVigilance, (the European) medicine safety reporting systems that suggest with this vaccine, in fact, safety is not necessarily true. I read reports of the vaccinated getting and spreading COVID-19. I read scientific reports that mention if there is an effective treatment for the virus, which reports describe there is (see MATH + protocol, Houston Methodist Hospital); historically vaccines are unnecessary. Further, it appears the long-term effects are known to no one.
One can only wonder if the vaccine bullishness of some doctors giving the shot, along with pharmaceutical companies, might be tempered if they were in a chain of liability for the consequences of vaccine aftereffects, as they should be as near I can tell. Otherwise, the pharmaceutical corporations enjoy all the rewards without risk; it reminds one of our banking system. I digress.
Set aside the health aspect for a moment and we have a sight to behold. As I understand the matter, liability regarding the vaccine was transferred to the (our) federal government, which they say cannot be sued. In addition, the structural and political side of said government is managing the world’s largest marketing campaign. But no, this is not the pharmaceutical-industrial complex that an exiting president warned about; it’s about your health.
Recall the spring of 2020; they closed churches but not abortion clinics, sacrificing small business to the benefit of mega corporations, or currently insist foreign visitors are vaccinated but illegal immigrants are not. Is this about health? Actually sounds more like the national government’s favorite pastime of picking winners and losers.
As stated by Albert Einstein, “Science can flourish only in an atmosphere of free speech.” Even in our current environment of severe challenges to his observation, there is abundant information available for people willing to do their own due diligence, but you have to look for it, which I highly recommend.
I for one remain of the belief that medicine, science and the provisions of our Constitutional Republic remain the greatest hope for mankind. Stretching the Constitution is counterproductive. From 15 days to flatten the curve to mandatory vaccines all in a year and a half is not progress. My unsolicited advice to rank-and-file doctors of medicine is to collectively figure out ways to disengage your most sacred profession from the grip of politics, the most demented. That is if it’s not too late, which now that I think of it, using the word mandatory in the same sentence as vaccine suggests.
Andy Wahrenbrock is an independent investment adviser from Bakersfield. He can be reached at wahrenbrock@att.net.