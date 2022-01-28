Most of us feel it at this point: the depressing pall that has settled like stagnant gray smog over the once-vibrant Golden State. By almost any measure, the quality of life in California has dramatically deteriorated in recent years.
We Californians have suffered through increasing rates of violent crime, coinciding with 2020’s left-wing civil unrest and the implementation of soft-on-serious-crime policies by progressive big-city district attorneys like George Gascon and Chesa Boudin. There was a 27 percent increase in homicides statewide in 2020; in Alameda County, it was a horrifying 57 percent increase! This crime wave threatens the life, liberty and property of citizens throughout the state.
Gas prices are through the roof, accelerated by the state’s regressive gas and excise taxes that have never been higher (at over 60 cents per gallon). Homelessness has reached a crisis level; tents and “blue tarp” encampments litter the sides of major freeways and overpasses in every large and mid-sized city in the state.
Mentally ill and drug-addicted individuals are inhumanely allowed to sleep on roads and sidewalks, and they often endanger themselves and others by wandering into traffic or assaulting passersby. Public defecation and drug use is rampant in San Francisco, Oakland and Hollywood. Downtown LA has deteriorated into a third-world hellscape. There are even numerous social-media accounts that document this mostly avoidable human tragedy.
Californians recognize that there is something seriously wrong; “progressive” Sacramento politicians are playing their proverbial fiddles while the state burns.
Despite a projected $47.5 billion budget surplus, some in the legislature are calling for astronomically high new taxes — at least $150 billion worth — to fund a socialist “CalCare” single-payer healthcare system via AB 1400, which would outlaw your current private medical insurance.
And the statist progressives are not stopping there; they are coming for your children, too. The horrific new Senate Bill 866 assaults parental rights by allowing children (aged 12 and up) to receive a COVID shot without parental notification. COVID authoritarians in Sacramento are also crafting legislation that would mandate vaccinations for public/private employees, require vax passports, and force the HPV and COVID vaccines on all schoolchildren (via SB 277).
While the statewide mandates pile up, inland regions of California such as our own Central Valley suffer under the wrath of left-liberal politicians whose policies disregard any unfortunate souls who are not a member of the wealthy progressive caste along the coast. Newsom has declared war on the state’s oil industry, which is centered in Kern County, and he has threatened to wipe out thousands of petroleum jobs in the next few years.
Our friends in farming and ag have also been burdened by crushing state regulations and byzantine water policies.
Big Government has clearly failed California, as this formerly prosperous state collapses. Unsurprisingly, Californians who have the sufficient means and financial latitude are choosing to flee the state in record numbers — to such an extent that California has lost hundreds of thousands of residents to “brighter future” states such as Texas and Idaho. California has also lost a seat in Congress for the first time ever, which is emblematic of our state’s diminishing status nationally.
For the Central Valley and Inland California residents who cannot move away — or the ones who choose to stay and struggle for their freedom — the options are dwindling at this late hour. From Northern California’s Jefferson region, to the San Joaquin Valley, and extending to our beautiful Sierra Nevada and desert regions, the sense of abandonment — and even being targeted by Sacramento/coastal politicians — is pervasive.
However, there is some good news: a growing movement for liberty has been raucously thriving in far-flung areas throughout the state, and it is spreading to Inland California. This movement incorporates peaceful civil disobedience, rallies, concerts, nullification efforts and protests. It seeks to empower parents and families. People are showing up at school board meetings and are running for local offices, in order to take charge of their own destinies.
Yes, California is currently in bad shape, but the future is not yet written. We must resist the “black pill,” as much as possible. There is still time to save our state.
Gregory Gordon lives in Bakersfield and writes at gregorysgordon.substack.com. His articles have appeared at mises.org, Zero Hedge, and Libertarian Republic.