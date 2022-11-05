I don’t know about you, dear reader, but I believe everyone should pay their legal share of taxes every year. Not everyone is doing so, yet Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is in effect politicking against collecting an estimated $5 trillion in the next decade.
Some context from The Wall Street Journal would help to understand the case. In the period from 2017 to 2019, Americans paid 87 percent of the owed federal taxes. The remaining uncollected portion (13 percent) known as the annual net tax gap amounted to $470 billion per year. Collectively, over a 10- year period, for example, the uncollected taxes amount to roughly $5 trillion.
In an effort to collect the estimated $5 trillion, Congress and the Biden administration approved an account of $80 billion for the IRS to hire 87,000 IRS agents.
Politics being what it is, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has affirmed, “On our very first bill, we’re going to repeal 87,000 IRS agents. Our job is to work for you, not go after you.” As a taxpayer, I am reading “Our job is to work for tax evaders, not go after them."
I don’t know about you, but $5 trillion is a lot of money and worthy of any collection efforts.
From another perspective, I am not dismissing the politics of the issue. In effect Mr. McCarthy is politicking for votes and a gavel. We’re in an election year and he knows that many people swallow partisan nonsense without doing due diligence.
In 2017, Mr. McCarthy supported a similar effort (i.e. the Trump tax cuts during a growing economy). Even with the economy growing, the Trump tax cuts managed to reduce tax revenue. This shortage of tax revenue and the COVID-19 stimulus culminated in adding roughly $8 trillion to the national debt at the end of the Trump administration.
The counter argument by The Wall Street Journal is that “collecting all of that is virtually impossible, requiring a much more intrusive IRS than Americans would accept.”
This counterargument, however, is what James Madison had in mind when he wrote, “If Men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary.”
Tax evaders are definitely not angels.
Do you see a pattern here? Our national debt is increasing by a measure of trillions of dollars in every administration (Republican and Democrat), while the annual tax gap remains uncollected in hundreds of billions of dollars.
Why would any politician oppose going after tax evaders under those circumstances? It is not a matter of only holding government accountable as Mr. McCarthy has proposed. We must also hold taxpayers accountable.
Don’t get me wrong. I oppose big government to a certain extent. What we need is a more effective way of collecting what is due to the U.S. Treasury.
Now, I don’t know how effective the new 87,000 agents can be. The arguably obvious issue, however, is that the current IRS staff has not been effective in collecting what is due to the U.S. Treasury and Mr. McCarthy’s proposal to block the collections effort is just bad policy.
Luis Medina has a background in construction management and real estate development.