Luis Medina

Luis Medina has a background in construction management and real estate development.

 TBC

I don’t know about you, dear reader, but I believe everyone should pay their legal share of taxes every year. Not everyone is doing so, yet Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is in effect politicking against collecting an estimated $5 trillion in the next decade.

Some context from The Wall Street Journal would help to understand the case. In the period from 2017 to 2019, Americans paid 87 percent of the owed federal taxes. The remaining uncollected portion (13 percent) known as the annual net tax gap amounted to $470 billion per year. Collectively, over a 10- year period, for example, the uncollected taxes amount to roughly $5 trillion.