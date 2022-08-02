It was almost a sense of joy when the Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser requested help from the National Guard, because of all the busloads of migrants being bused to her city. She stated her city is at a “tipping point.”
According to CNN, Texas Gov. Abbott has now sent more than 5,100 migrants to Washington, D.C. Migrants are also being sent from Florida to Delaware by Gov. Ron DeSantis. When these large cities are not affected by the illegal immigrant crisis in this country, it is easy to say “tear down the wall” or in 2020 when Biden stated that not one more section of the wall will be built.
Therefore, this migrant crisis must be looked at as a national crisis. If the influx of migrants is flowing into this country like a current faucet on full blast, with Democrats pretending there is no problem happening, then the migrants need to be distributed around the entire country. It will be only then that enough mayors of large Democrat cities will start thinking that a wall might not be such a bad thing.
Biden has taken a sharp turn regarding the border wall near Yuma, Ariz., where there are four wide gaps, making it “among the busiest corridors for illegal crossings.” Biden had halted all border wall construction after he took office, but now with the immigration crisis turning our county into a disgrace, especially with Kamala Harris in charge of the border, but never actually going to the border.
With this being such a crisis, now, not just for towns close to the border, but for larger cities where migrants are being bused to, this security issue must be a main issue when it comes to primary elections. No one thought Joe Biden would have ever built any part of the border wall, but it is just one more thing Trump was right about, that Biden changed in his first day of office with his massive signing of executive orders, reversing Trump’s policies.
In the latest poll for the midterms, it is almost a tie of approximately 45 percent of Hispanics who say they will vote either Republican or Democrat. There has never been a tie before. More and more Hispanics are becoming conservatives, and these conservatives, when asked, want the border wall finished, especially with the fentanyl crisis and hundreds of thousands of deaths from the amount of fentanyl the size of the tip of a pen. Seeing this new trend, Democrats now know that they have to finish the wall, or they will continue to lose voters.
Stefanie Daubert is a counselor, writer, podcaster, blogger and video creator who resides in Bakersfield.