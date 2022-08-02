It was almost a sense of joy when the Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser requested help from the National Guard, because of all the busloads of migrants being bused to her city. She stated her city is at a “tipping point.”

According to CNN, Texas Gov. Abbott has now sent more than 5,100 migrants to Washington, D.C. Migrants are also being sent from Florida to Delaware by Gov. Ron DeSantis. When these large cities are not affected by the illegal immigrant crisis in this country, it is easy to say “tear down the wall” or in 2020 when Biden stated that not one more section of the wall will be built.

