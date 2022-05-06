Short-term variables akin to eye-catching ocean waves consume greater attention and compel decisions that don’t account for the vastness of the unseeable seas beyond the waves.
The post-COVID-19 economic recovery is one for the books. In retrospect, the initial shock exceeded the threat. The infection fatality rate settled much south of 1 percent as the fast-evolving medical care of the afflicted mitigated fatality. The Warp Speed vaccine development capped the apex of a triumphant across-the-board collaboration.
The governmental role of Keynesian funding initially seemed to be proportional and appropriate. The businesses needed to stay afloat, and employees at home had to pay for necessities. The stopgap response, however, incited the bizarre and dormant notion of modern money theorists to print to prosperity. The financial logic vanquished to political expediency. The “enhanced” unemployment benefits, repeated “COVID relief” checks, and weeks of paid COVID time off inflated wallets. The stressed businesses had to outcompete the government for the over-compensated unemployed. A perverse logic discouraged the unemployed from rejoining the workforce to the detriment of simple economic principles.
A tight housing market and increased demand have increased homeowners' wealth by roughly $6 trillion since 2019.
The magic of free money and free time encouraged reckless investments into get-rich-quick schemes. Meme stocks, cryptocurrencies, etc., defied logic and gravity. Free money soon had a peripheral rendezvous with real wealth. Two ships passed at night.
Alas, the almighty gravity.
The modern money theorists are still shrieking at the top of their lungs but have laryngitis from overused vocal cords. The screams have silenced into whispers. The print to prosperity faucet is off for now.
The residual free money is still drilling holes in many wallets.
“This time it's different” is a never-dying illusion, and fizzling froth in meme stocks won't dissuade the speculative pull.
Between irresponsible free money, zero interest rates,and quantitative easing, the federal bank and the federal government created the whopping demand that predictably seeded inflation.
The Fed’s job is to manage monetary and fiscal demands within the foreseeable constraints. A historical overstuffing of the pockets of the temporarily unemployed raised the tinder sky high. The amplified demand was tailor-made to stress the supply chain, irrespective of additional extenuating circumstances.
The burgeoning demand lacked the benefit of aforethought to balance the demand and supply equilibrium. From oil, groceries, rents, lumber to everything else, the disequilibrium struck with a vengeance. Truckers, ports and stay-home benefits were many correctable issues that thrived under governmental paralysis.
Then there is no COVID policy in China.
Xi needs to get reelected for life, and he is sticking to no COVID policy. I guess you don’t change horses in the middle of a war. No COVID policy is a new exacerbating wrinkle in the supply chain.
That brings us to what may be an existential threat to humanity. President Andrew Jackson famously said: one man with courage makes a majority. History, however, has witnessed single men of base ambition threaten humanity way too many times.
In our age, we meet that man in Putin.
Xi waits in the wings.
We are watching COVID's economic expansion in reverse now. The free money will not last forever.
The fed is belatedly trying to achieve a neutral interest rate without swinging the economy into a recession. It is an arduous task; we all hope the Federal Reserve succeeds for the first time in a well-crafted soft landing.
Quantitative easing is tightening. Inflation is rising relentlessly. (Inflation, in some quarters, went from denial to transitory to a near-term threat. I hope the third time is a charm and inflation does not devolve into a longer-term threat).
Supply chain rehabilitation is a process. Populism and nationalism are compromising cross-border trade, an inflationary prospect.
The oil is likely to maintain volatility and stress consumer finances.
The war will have unpredictable and lingering consequences.
This unwelcoming background throws the monkey wrench into future investments.
Motion is the default position of the universe, and cyclicality is its core. The circumference of the wheel varies, but cyclicality is relentless. Wisdom tries not to chase trends but dispassionately allocates savings into a diverse portfolio. The specifics have multiple variables depending upon age, resources, risk tolerance, etc., and are best sorted out by individuals and financial advisers.
I will share with you the financial advice I abide in.
Health is the best investment.
A good diet, regular exercise, and avoiding addictions reduce sickness by 80 percent. You can take that to the bank.
Education is the best tool that helps generate wealth.
The worthless education that burdens the naïve with unreturnable loans to the benefit of corrupt and greedy education institutions must stop. Meaningful education has to be vocationally directed.
Work ethic, persistence, and direction are the paths to goals. Commitment is the key.
Irrespective of the size of the paycheck, strive to save 10 percent to 20 percent for rainy days. By no means, live beyond the means.
In this land of opportunity, look for opportunities to be a business owner.
Let fortune favor the prepared.
The clock starts now.
Dr. Brij Bhambi specializes in cardiac and vascular intervention, nuclear cardiology, consultative and general cardiology and holds board certification in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular disease and internal medicine. He is a chief medical officer at Bakersfield Heart Hospital.