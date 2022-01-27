Here’s a bit of doom and gloom to start your day: the disruption of the pandemic, along with political strife and severe climate disasters, increased the stress level of most Americans in 2020 and 2021.
In a survey conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 45 percent of the respondents stated the pandemic is harming their mental health and 19 percent said it is having a major impact. After conducting a study on the mental health consequences of COVID-19 and physical distancing, researchers predicted an “overflow of mental illness” is in our near future if it’s not already here. If you’re an employer, this could have a significant negative impact on your business.
As the youngest generation (who was already identified as the most depressed generation prepandemic) enters the workforce and employees of all ages return to work after being unemployed or working from home, employers are being encouraged to provide mental health benefits to their employees.
Because employers with 50 or more workers are already required to provide such benefits through the Affordable Care Act, the rallying cry is really directed at small business owners, who have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic. Before 2020, most small business owners did not provide health insurance because it was cost prohibitive. How are they supposed to be able to provide mental health benefits now?
Now for a bit of good news: employers who dedicate a small portion of their budget toward mental health benefits often experience a positive return on their investment. For example, employee absenteeism can be a costly disruption in the workplace, especially for small businesses that sometimes are forced to reduce their hours or services because of it.
According to the Northeast Business Group on Health, mental health conditions are a leading cause of employee absences (major depressive disorders cause 27 yearly absences and bipolar disorder causes 66 yearly absences on average). However, clinically validated mental health treatment has been found to dramatically reduce employee absenteeism, which can result in a savings for employers of $2 to $4 for every dollar they invest in mental health benefits.
Employee Assistance Programs are the most prevalent kind of mental health benefit offered by employers. EAPs are a workplace service that helps employees, and often their families, cope with a crisis or other stress-related situation. A study based on a sample of more than 24,000 cases during a 9-year period from 30-plus EAP vendors in 28 countries demonstrated that absenteeism and workplace distress decreased while work engagement increased because of employees’ use of EAP counseling. Of course, the quality of care provided by EAPs is a factor in their effectiveness, so it’s critical that employers conduct their own research on providers before retaining their services.
Another mental health benefit that employers can invest in is training their managers. Numerous studies have indicated that being poorly managed has a significant negative impact on employees’ psychological well-being. For example, 64 percent of the over 17,000 respondents to the Workplace Health Survey conducted by Mental Health America said that lack of manager support contributed to high stress levels and job dissatisfaction. Conversely, a review of three decades of research demonstrated that positive manager behaviors are positively correlated with the low distress of their workers.
Training managers on mental health issues and how to address them is also important now. Of the 383 managers who participated in a survey conducted by the human resource company Paychex, 45 percent of them said they never received training on mental health issues. Numerous studies found that managers who received such training actively worked to help prevent mental health issues in their employees and engaged in supportive behaviors more often and with more employees.
Mental health training should include: 1) signs and symptoms of mental health issues, 2) how to create an environment in which employees feel safe to talk about their mental health challenges, 3) how to discuss those challenges when necessary, and 4) the legalities pertaining to mental health in the workplace.
Healthy employees are necessary to keep businesses open and operating. Investing a small portion of your business’s budget toward your employees’ mental health can be good for them and good for your business.
Robin Paggi is the Training & Development Specialist at Worklogic HR and recently received a master's of science degree in psychology.