As the new school year begins, seniors in high schools across the country shift into college application mode. It’s a high-stakes time in their lives, for many the culmination of years of work building that perfect application. Good for them — but also not so good for them.
I recently met with the senior class at Garces Memorial and referenced the importance of those college applications. I also shared, however, how important it is to make time for experiences that have nothing to do with college applications. Among the many pressures we’ve heaped upon this generation is limiting the worthwhile to those activities, experiences and relationships that impress admissions committees. This can devolve into unhealthy behaviors, spinning in a hamster wheel that often spins out of control.
Living for common app entries isn’t much of a life at all. We could help our young people by giving them permission to strike a balance. Yes, be mindful of those activities and accomplishments that might get you into your best-fit college. But also mind how much healthy living depends upon those experiences, pursuits and people that deliver so much more than what can be found in an acceptance letter.
Take time to find joy. Read a book for fun instead of a title that would impress an application reader. Write in a journal that only you will read. Get that football fantasy league going. Ride a bike again. (Remember how good that wind felt in your hair?) Play a sport without coaches around. Spend time with that someone (maybe even an old person!) who carries no social capital but leaves you with a good feeling. Nerd out with some Dungeons and Dragons, or maybe just eat popcorn with friends while binging Never Have I Ever on Netflix. Leave the phone behind and have a conversation with yourself — or maybe with God — while out on a walk.
I remember when I was in high school my mom woke me up early one Saturday morning to take that test. I didn’t know what “that test” was — it just had strange initials (SAT). Admittedly, going there might be going too close to slacker territory. But obsessing over standardized test prep and granting the SAT make-or-break status is way too far in the other direction.
The same is true for perfect-college-application-living. More than ever, our young people need to hear from us that just being a teenager is perfectly OK.
Kent Hickey is the transitional president at Garces Memorial High School and the author of "40 Days with God," published by Paraclete Press.