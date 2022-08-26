Kent Hickey.jpeg

Kent Hickey is the transitional president at Garces Memorial High School and the author of "40 Days with God," published by Paraclete Press.

As the new school year begins, seniors in high schools across the country shift into college application mode. It’s a high-stakes time in their lives, for many the culmination of years of work building that perfect application. Good for them — but also not so good for them.

I recently met with the senior class at Garces Memorial and referenced the importance of those college applications. I also shared, however, how important it is to make time for experiences that have nothing to do with college applications. Among the many pressures we’ve heaped upon this generation is limiting the worthwhile to those activities, experiences and relationships that impress admissions committees. This can devolve into unhealthy behaviors, spinning in a hamster wheel that often spins out of control.