Voters are focusing on inflation. Rationally transforming this focus into voting decisions requires knowledge of cause-effect relationships. The blame being heaped on President Biden and Democrats suggests a knowledge deficit. This gap is hard to overcome since humans are cognitively built to confuse correlation with causation and emotionally built to not let reality get in the way of a resonating story. Nevertheless, I will try.
Here’s some recent inflation rates: Britain 10.1 percent, Canada 6.9 percent, Euro area 9.9 percent, Sweden 10.8 percent, Norway 6.9 percent, Australia 6.1 percent, and U.S. 8.2 percent, all much higher than pre-COVID. Common sense suggests that if inflation increases everywhere, Joe Biden is not the cause.
In textbooks, macroeconomic stabilization is carried out both fiscally (tax and spending changes by politicians) and monetarily (interest rate and credit availability changes by the Fed). In practice, the responsibility falls on the Fed. Whatever tax-and-spending decisions are made by politicians, the Fed’s job is to reinforce or counteract them as needed to best pursue its dual mandate of maximum employment and price stability. The Fed is “independent,” meaning its dual mandate is carried out independently of the president and Congress. Astute observers focus primarily on its actions rather than who is in office to evaluate policies relating to inflation and unemployment.
This is not to say that political actions are irrelevant. Both parties often make the Fed’s job more challenging. Biden’s American Rescue Plan, implemented to cushion households from COVID, provided too much stimulus. It probably increased the U.S. inflation rate from 1 percent to 3 percent in 2021. Trump’s tax cut neither paid for itself nor increased the long-run growth rate as advertised.
What makes the Fed’s job nearly impossible are major supply disruptions such as COVID and the Ukrainian War. Similarly, the 1970s Great Stagflation was fueled by Middle East tensions that twice resulted in energy crises and a quadrupling of oil prices. There is no simple policy response to disruptive supply-side events that simultaneously increase inflation and unemployment. No boogeyman to blame, although a suboptimal policy response “pours salt on the wound.”
Whatever boost the ARP gave to inflation in 2021, its effects have mostly dissipated. Around mid-year, Moody’s Analytics attributed 98 percent of the 6.2 percent gap between actual and targeted inflation (8.5 versus 2.3 percent) to three factors: (1) Russian Invasion of Ukraine: 56 percent of the gap, (2) COVID: 32 percent, and (3) the affordable housing crisis: 10 percent. These factors are inter-related and reinforcing. For example, San Francisco Fed economists estimate that 60 percent of the increase in housing prices from November 2019 to November 2021 was attributable to COVID-induced increases in remote work.
Here’s where the Fed goofed. Rather than counteract ARP’s over-stimulus in 2021, it doubled down and reinforced it with additional monetary stimulus. This contributed to inflation getting baked into self-fulfilling inflationary expectations. Back of the envelope, I suggest this updates the continuing 6 percent gap between actual and targeted inflation to something like this: (1) inflationary expectations exceeding the targeted inflation rate: 3 percent and (2) continuing supply-side disruptions (mostly war-related): 3 percent.
Going forward, the expectations component of inflation is anchored into the wage-price-setting cycle, which typically cannot be broken without creating slack in product and labor markets. For this reason, everyone expects a recession if inflation is to be tamed. Its duration and amplitude will be largely independent of who is “ruling the roost.”
This is not to suggest that all economic outcomes are largely independent of politics — just inflation and unemployment.
In many other areas, I believe as a moderate that core conservative and liberal perspectives have enduring value. Both need to remain in our “toolbox.” Democratic norms and institutions are what enable us as a nation to peacefully change course for the better whenever we go too far in any direction. Ill-informed, reckless in-group-out-group dynamics fueled by true-believers and power mongers are putting our democratic norms and institutions at risk. This is the “elephant in the room” that we ignore only with great peril as we cast our ballots.
Mark Evans is a retired economics professor and college administrator.