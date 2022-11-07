Mark Evans.jpg

Mark Evans is a retired economics professor and college administrator.

Voters are focusing on inflation. Rationally transforming this focus into voting decisions requires knowledge of cause-effect relationships. The blame being heaped on President Biden and Democrats suggests a knowledge deficit. This gap is hard to overcome since humans are cognitively built to confuse correlation with causation and emotionally built to not let reality get in the way of a resonating story. Nevertheless, I will try.

Here’s some recent inflation rates: Britain 10.1 percent, Canada 6.9 percent, Euro area 9.9 percent, Sweden 10.8 percent, Norway 6.9 percent, Australia 6.1 percent, and U.S. 8.2 percent, all much higher than pre-COVID. Common sense suggests that if inflation increases everywhere, Joe Biden is not the cause.