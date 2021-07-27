This is response to the article in The Bakersfield Californian titled: “Parent Group Lobbies for Students to Take Off Their Masks in Schools” (July 23). Shannon Boren, the founder of Kids First Kern, claims that requiring K-12 students to wear masks while in school somehow violates children’s “inalienable rights of being happy and educated.” She also condemns California for not “following the science.”
Let’s stop for a minute and actually think about this with science. The U.S and the rest of the world is currently in the midst of a serious epidemic of COVID-19. We’ve all seen the scientific evidence as to how this virus is spread through the air and the various images describing how one person in a room can infect many others. True, as stated in the article, most children, without underlying health issues, who become infected with the COVID-19 virus have no symptoms, or they have milder symptoms than adults. Some early studies suggest that children do not transmit the virus as readily as adults. However, these studies were done before the spread of the new COVID Delta variant, which is significantly more transmissible and may possibly be more deadly. The Delta variant is rapidly becoming the dominant variant in the U.S. Thus, we don’t yet know how this is going to affect children, nor how much more easily it will be transmitted in the classroom.
We do know that mask wearing can curtail the spread of the virus among children in the classroom, and more importantly, slow the spread of the virus to their families at home . School children do not live in a bubble, they go home to families: siblings, parents and grandparents. While many people seem to only get a mild version of COVID, a significant percentage of the population with underlying medical issues, such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, asthma and obesity have a greater risk of becoming severely ill if they get infected with coronavirus. Kern County has a significant portion of our population suffering from one or more of these underlying health issues. Having children wear masks at school protects children in school with these underlying health problems as well as their families and the larger community.
Further, new variants of COVID arise because it is active in a large, unvaccinated pool of people. Currently, children under 12 are not able to be vaccinated. We all know how children seem to be “petri dishes” of new and exotic variants of the common cold and flu, readily spreading these illnesses among themselves and home to their families. Allowing an active spread of virus in the classroom puts the community at large in danger of new variants.
The groups opposing children wearing masks at school noted in the article (Kids First Kern, Let them Breathe) believe that requiring children to wear masks at school will cause a whole host of problems for children, such as inhibit children’s sense of self and identity, as if wearing a mask shrouded a child, head to toe, in a burka, or interfere with their properly learning the sounds of words, as if most children are Deaf and dependent on lip reading. These concerns could be easily addressed with using a type of mask developed for the Deaf that are clear, while keeping everyone safer.
Individual freedoms are always tempered with their corresponding responsibilities.
A community of individuals bears the responsibility of considering the needs and safety of all the members of that community. Wearing a mask and getting vaccinated are means of protecting the health of our family, friends, neighbors and community. This isn’t politics, its being a responsible adult.
Kendall Moya is a Bakersfield resident and professor at Bakersfield College who teaches critical thinking for a living.