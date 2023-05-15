People ask, “What in the world is happening to our country?”
Especially during the past two years in all corners of our nation! Not only within our federal government but also in major business boardrooms, all levels of our public educational system, and our national news media — to mention but a few.
New acronyms and terms have suddenly become critical components of our national “values” – critical race theory; diversity, equity and inclusion; and environmental, social and governance — plus the most over-reaching term of all – WOKE!
“Cancel culture” is evident in both private and public sectors. Careers are lost. Financial security is jeopardized. All because words used are perceived not to be WOKE.
Some words we choose to use today no doubt dismay General Semanticists around the world. Simply stated, semanticists address how we use words and, more importantly, how words use us!
The question becomes: why? Why is this behavioral craziness happening? Who is “leading the charge?”
It’s not solely partisan party politics. It’s also emanating from much deeper sources. Some use the word “demonic” to answer this question. Others say it’s the “Deep State” of billionaires and elite politicians from both sides of the aisle.
In the past two years, we’ve witnessed multiple violations of our Constitution — the single document that sets us distinctly apart from all other nations now and during all history.
Suddenly, key constitutional elements are under siege and violated at will — without consequences of challenges or prosecutions.
From our Constitution’s Preamble (e.g., “establish Justice, ensure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense“ — and beyond) through its 27 Amendments (from freedom of religion and speech to our right to vote at 18, etc.), many of our liberties are now restricted rather than honored. Many protections are no longer provided. Many constraints on powers intended to be limited are now expanded. Separation of powers intended for only one branch of government are now usurped by another branch.
None is legal, of course. Each is in violation of our Constitution.
Again, I ask “Why?” Why do:
• rampant riots and crimes continue at all-time highs — yet prosecutions are minimal, if at all;
• the homeless increase;
• our nation’s borders continue to be violated — with minimal or no federal response;
• we see our economy weaken and yield to competition from other nations;
• we permit our nation’s primary federal role — national defense — to deteriorate;
• we do nothing when public education fails our youth — at all levels; and
• powers granted solely to the states get usurped by federal officials and agencies?
These and many other Constitutional values are now consistently ignored if not openly violated.
Some tell us this movement is led by those who prefer socialism to capitalism. Others say some fundamental precepts of Communism are all too clearly imposed.
I say it’s “all of the above” coupled with a strong anti-God secular sentiment. The notion that there is a high degree of pure evil is all too obvious.
So, what do solid American patriots who love God do about all this? What can those of us who believe in our Constitution — and all it stands for — do to rectify the wreckage others in power have imposed on us?
Church leaders have been accused of consistently being two years behind the need for their Biblical counsel. Now is the time for them to intervene with Biblical wisdom and guidance. For example, Romans 12: 21 tells us, “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.”
In other words, speak out. Get involved. Support candidates whose principles coincide with yours — and our Constitution. Work with others to “turn about our Ship of State” so critical Constitutional rights are “rescued.”
If attacked from within, it’s our obligation to attack back from within. Otherwise, we’ll lose our Judeo-Christian democratic republic by default.
We can’t permit that to be the outcome of this spiritual as well as political battle. As our Jewish friends frequently quote Moses, “If not now, then when?”
John Pryor is a local management consultant and published author on the convergence of risk management, quality management, and general management.