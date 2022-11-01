Robert Tafoya

I thoroughly enjoyed Steven Mayer’s article, “In the Spirit of Things,” where he describes Kandice Castle’s homage to her father at the Brownstone apartment complex in downtown Bakersfield. Ms. Castle’s grief, following her father’s passing, spurred her to honor his memory by using Halloween motifs to promote his belief that life is to be lived to its fullest. The idea apparently resonated with her neighbors by creating an undeniable bond.

Likewise, my wife and I experienced the same dynamic after spending Día de Muertos in Oaxaca last year. We visited several cemeteries, including Zapotec and Mixteco graveyards. They were scenes right out of Disney’s fabulous animated movie, "Coco." Despite the presence of skeleton and skull motifs and other similar symbols depicting death, the participants were clearly celebrating life.