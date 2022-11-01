I thoroughly enjoyed Steven Mayer’s article, “In the Spirit of Things,” where he describes Kandice Castle’s homage to her father at the Brownstone apartment complex in downtown Bakersfield. Ms. Castle’s grief, following her father’s passing, spurred her to honor his memory by using Halloween motifs to promote his belief that life is to be lived to its fullest. The idea apparently resonated with her neighbors by creating an undeniable bond.
Likewise, my wife and I experienced the same dynamic after spending Día de Muertos in Oaxaca last year. We visited several cemeteries, including Zapotec and Mixteco graveyards. They were scenes right out of Disney’s fabulous animated movie, "Coco." Despite the presence of skeleton and skull motifs and other similar symbols depicting death, the participants were clearly celebrating life.
We observed beautifully decorated gravesites and on Nov. 1 and 2, we followed processions of folks dropping marigold petals while carrying burning incense leading the spirits to family homes for a feast and reunion of souls as church bells rang announcing their arrival. The mood was both solemn and festive. Some children but none of the adults wore face paintings. When the Spaniards arrived in Mexico in the early 16th century, they encountered indigenous tribes engaged in rituals honoring their deceased. The Catholic Church, to its credit, rather than eradicate these ceremonials, co-opted them by forging the religious holidays of All Saints and All Souls Day celebrated each November.
In this spirit our family will attend a celebration of life at the Santa Clara Catholic Cemetery in Oxnard on Nov. 5 to honor my parents, two deceased brothers and other family members who passed during the pandemic. We have constructed an altar inspired by the indigenous tradition including memorabilia and photos of the deceased.
Disney captured the essence of this beautiful institution in its animated film "Coco." The plot involves Miguelito’s foray in to the afterworld to retrieve a photo of his great-great-grandfather to place on the ofrenda (altar) at his home so that his great-great-grandfather is never forgotten.
This notion is not unfamiliar to those of us who attend Christian religious ceremonies where we embrace the idea that in some future time we will reunite with our deceased loved ones. We implicitly acknowledge the coexistence of two dimensions in which humans inhabit this world and the spiritual. It is only when a deceased loved one is truly forgotten by those in this world that final death occurs. We believe that we should give due consideration to the values advanced by Día de Muertos or All Soul’s Day to remember, reflect, honor and express gratitude to those important folks in our lives that have transitioned on to another realm.
Imagine an ofrenda for some of our local luminaries. Jim Burke might be surrounded by the sisters of Mercy, with Mercy Hospital in the background, next to a Ford Mustang and a child reading a book. Or an ofrenda of Milt and Betty Younger, surrounded by symphony musicians, the stature of Lady Justice and a replica of an artistic sculptured piece. Perhaps we can persuade Bob Price to collaborate with the Arts Council of Kern to create an ofrenda honoring Buck, Merle and all those talented musicians and technicians who created the Bakersfield Sound and remind us that the circle must never be unbroken. Think of Ray December, Mary K Shell, Harvey Hall, John Hefner, Ray Gonzalez, Vernon Strong, Jack Hernandez. The possibilities are limitless.
Our greater community is well served when younger generations learn why these people are held in such high esteem and become inspired to live out the values they personified. The dominant theme in "Coco" and Día de Muertos suggests an occasion to remember our dearly departed and reminisce their habits, jokes, sayings and stories that made us enjoy their company so much. In essence, it is that remembrance that keeps their memory and spirits alive. As "Coco" brings to mind, love for each other will live forever, if we only remember. I think Ms. Castle and the Brownstone residents are on to something.
Robert Tafoya is a retired Kern County Superior Court judge.