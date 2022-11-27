The shooting and killings go on and on. Three promising university football players were murdered in Virginia, four college students in Idaho were slain, five people killed in a nightclub shooting in Colorado, and now at least six killed at a Walmart. Tragic!

Four years ago, in a Community Voices article titled "Where do we go from here?,” I wrote: "Have you noticed that Congress has finally passed meaningful firearm legislation? Me neither. ... Have you noticed that Congress marches to the beat of the gun and weapon manufacturers, the fossil fuel industry, and the wealthy plutocrats? Yeah, me too." The cowardly do-nothing politicians value their career and the money train over human lives. They lack adequate morals, ethics and virtue. Shame on them.

David Keranen is a retired educator. He has also worked as a draftsman and is an Army veteran.