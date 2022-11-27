The shooting and killings go on and on. Three promising university football players were murdered in Virginia, four college students in Idaho were slain, five people killed in a nightclub shooting in Colorado, and now at least six killed at a Walmart. Tragic!
Four years ago, in a Community Voices article titled "Where do we go from here?,” I wrote: "Have you noticed that Congress has finally passed meaningful firearm legislation? Me neither. ... Have you noticed that Congress marches to the beat of the gun and weapon manufacturers, the fossil fuel industry, and the wealthy plutocrats? Yeah, me too." The cowardly do-nothing politicians value their career and the money train over human lives. They lack adequate morals, ethics and virtue. Shame on them.
Here are some statistics from the Gun Violence Archive: From Jan. 1 to Nov. 15 of this year, there have been 38,755 gun deaths of all causes, of which 17,701 were homicides and 21,054 were suicides. There were 599 mass shootings, defined as four or more persons shot other than the perpetrator, with 282 children and 1,184 teens killed.
As of Oct. 24, there have been 257 shootings on school campuses — passing the 250 total for all of 2021, according to data compiled by criminal justice experts. Perhaps all students and teachers need to wear bulletproof vests and helmets in school.
If our society was healthy, we wouldn't have these recurring mass shootings in our schools and elsewhere, or thousands of other gun deaths and murders, and gangs roaming around our cities killing each other. We wouldn't have hundreds of thousands of homeless, nor thousands of mentally ill roaming the streets, needing and not getting treatment. Meanwhile the former Republican administration gave a big tax break to the wealthy and corporations while this money was needed to help the needy and to repair our infrastructure.
Nor would we have a country saturated with handguns and assault rifles, held hostage by the NRA and the greedy gun manufacturers. We wouldn't have so much violence portrayed in movies, television, sports and video games.
Gun-related deaths happen across the country daily. The United States is a global outlier with 4 percent of the world’s population and 46 percent of civilian-owned guns worldwide. Around 66 percent of the United States’ gun owners possess more than one.
New Zealand moved quickly to restrict gun access after 50 people were killed in the Christchurch massacre in 2019. The country’s parliament voted almost unanimously in favor of banning military-style weapons. In other countries, restrictive gun laws have proved to make a difference in curbing massacres. In Australia, after four mass shootings, public opinion turned against gun ownership and its parliament passed stricter gun laws. Mass shootings have become rare in Australia since the introduction of tight gun control measures. Japan, with very restrictive gun laws, has one of the lowest rates of gun crime in the world. In 2014, there were just six gun deaths.
We need a new Second Amendment to the Constitution — can you hear the hollering now, like guard dogs at the fence of a junkyard? The Second Amendment states: “A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” This amendment is ambiguous since a well-regulated militia and arms are not adequately defined. The Founding Fathers lived at a time when arms consisted primarily of muzzle-loading muskets, cannonball-firing cannons and crude mortars. They had no concept of our accurate rifles, automatic pistols, AR-15s, machine guns, flamethrowers, guided rockets and other modern weapons.
Many gun enthusiasts insist they have a constitutional right to have an AR-15 or equivalent, but they don’t make the same claim for a rocket launcher, hand grenades, cannons or flamethrowers. If they did, it would be completely rejected. Why? Because legislators passed laws prohibiting them for the safety of the population. We also need much stronger control of gun ownership for the safety of our children and the general population.
Gun owners do not need to have assault rifles, semi-automatic pistols nor other military-type weapons. Let's implement gun ownership sanity immediately.
David Keranen is a retired educator. He has also worked as a draftsman and is an Army veteran.