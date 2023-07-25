As a Kern County supervisor, it is my honor to represent some of our community’s most cherished neighborhoods. Among these, Oildale, northwest Bakersfield and east Bakersfield stand out as areas particularly close to my heart. These residents represent hard-working families and dynamic small businesses whose contributions to our local economy and social fabric are invaluable.
As such, it is a top priority of my office to ensure that our neighborhoods are given the full backing of county resources to tackle the various challenges that residents are facing. Illegal dumping, which blights public areas, private property and public streets with abandoned refuse is one major example. To meet this challenge, one of the first priorities for my time as a new supervisor was to reopen the Roberts Lane Transfer Station located at 1900 Roberts Lane.
This free county service location operated by Kern County Public Works is a convenient alternative from having to drive out to the Bena Landfill. It is designed to provide a safe, accessible and easy to use place for residents to bring unwanted household items. These include everything from TVs, to furniture, mattresses, home appliances, kid’s toys, and even water heaters.
Within just a few short months its impact can already be felt, receiving tons of material that would have otherwise been at risk of illegal dumping on county streets, private land or neighborhood alleyways. Indeed, the transfer station, which is conveniently open on Thursdays after work hours and Saturdays in the morning, has already collected almost 50 tons of material in April, May and June alone! For perspective, that’s more than the weight of two and a half Boeing 737 airliners, fully loaded with both fuel and passengers.
Sometimes however, it may not be in a person’s schedule to stop by the transfer station, and in that case, there is always the option to use free, scheduled curbside pickup, just a phone call away to your respective waste management company or Kern County Public Works.
Additionally, residents can assist combating illegal dumping through the "Adopt-a-Road" program. This initiative encourages community members to take responsibility for keeping their streets clean and free from illegal dumping. By fostering a sense of ownership, the program has significantly reduced the occurrence of illegal dumping in our community.
Alongside new efforts to provide full-spectrum responses to road repair, graffiti abatement, homeless encampments and more, these services are a critical aspect of our renewed approach to improve our quality of life. Together we will ensure that Kern County comes alongside residents to make it easier than ever to get rid of unwanted items, while preserving our community’s health and beauty for years to come.
Illegal dumping is a pressing issue that plagues many areas of Kern County. It not only poses a threat to the environment but also affects the overall quality of life for residents. To effectively address this problem, it is crucial to implement a comprehensive approach that combines education, enforcement and community involvement. By doing so, we can create a cleaner and healthier environment for everyone.
Jeff Flores is Kern County's third district supervisor.