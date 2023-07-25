Jeff Flores mug

Jeff Flores

 Submitted photo

As a Kern County supervisor, it is my honor to represent some of our community’s most cherished neighborhoods. Among these, Oildale, northwest Bakersfield and east Bakersfield stand out as areas particularly close to my heart. These residents represent hard-working families and dynamic small businesses whose contributions to our local economy and social fabric are invaluable.

As such, it is a top priority of my office to ensure that our neighborhoods are given the full backing of county resources to tackle the various challenges that residents are facing. Illegal dumping, which blights public areas, private property and public streets with abandoned refuse is one major example. To meet this challenge, one of the first priorities for my time as a new supervisor was to reopen the Roberts Lane Transfer Station located at 1900 Roberts Lane.