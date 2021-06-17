When I grew up in Detroit, I did not know it was segregated. That its Black residents were kept on the East Side, not allowed into the West Side, where I lived. My neighborhood was white, as were my elementary school and Mackenzie High School where, among other things, I played football. Once we played Central High School, whose players were Black, and I never thought about why that was, why there were no Black players on our team. When I went to the University of Michigan there were no Black students, and I never thought about why that was. And why, when I studied modern American fiction, we read no Black authors.
Then in 1967 the Detroit Riot took place, mainly confrontations between Black residents and the Detroit Police Department. Segregation was so terrible in Detroit that even Rosa Parks, who had moved to Detroit from Alabama in the late 1950s, when I was still there, said, “I don’t feel a great deal of difference here…Housing segregation is just as bad, and it seems more noticeable in the larger cities.” Segregation, discrimination, police brutality, poverty and racial tension infected Detroit.
When that riot took place I was here in Bakersfield, teaching at Bakersfield College, married with young children, and living in a comfortable house near the college. I was shocked. Shocked to hear that I had grown up in a city so racist, so segregated, and that I had been so unaware, so ignorant of it. And while I don’t remember racist comments from my family or friends, I do remember once hearing someone say, “They have now crossed Grand River,” meaning that Black people had crossed over from the East Side of Detroit and were now in the West Side, were coming from their segregated places to white neighborhoods to pollute and endanger them. Sadly, in my ignorance then, I didn’t know what that person meant.
And how about California? In 1982 my wife and I, along with another couple, bought a house in Cambria, that beautiful city by the sea, Among the documents we received were the original covenants and agreements written, as I recall, in the 1940s. They clearly stated that the house was not to be sold to people of color. Shocked. Again, I was shocked to be faced with such clear and blatant discrimination. Apparently, the natural beauty of waves dashing against the cliffs and of the joyful glow of the sunsets over the canvass of the ocean had been forbidden to people of color.
What is the point of these revelations? How do we respond when we learn about the dark side of the past, our past? Forget? Forgive? Learn? Change? Some would have us demonize the past: all was evil and terrible. Others would have us mythologize the past: all was good and wonderful. Usually, though, the past is a mixture of happiness and suffering. In Detroit, growing up, I had a very happy childhood, while others had terrible, segregated, poor childhoods. Mine was full of opportunities, theirs was not.
This past, mixed with darkness and light, has existed in, for example, the Tulsa Massacre, the internment of Japanese Americans in World War II, and the ill treatment of Dust Bowl migrants in Kern County. Yet, also in our history, women have gotten the right to vote, legal segregation has ended, and the right to marry has been given to the LGBTQ community. The point is that we must fully engage the past, fully see it as it was, and learn from it as we see the present, our present, with its joys and suffering. We must be thankful for the good and work to eliminate the causes of suffering that still exist, like discrimination, social injustice and economic inequality.
As Socrates said, “The unexamined life is not worth living,” and I believe that applies not only to our personal lives, but to our history as a community and nation.
Jack Hernandez is a retired director of the Norman Levan Center of the Humanities at Bakersfield College.