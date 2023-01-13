I have had surgery many times in my life. The most recent surgery was on Dec. 27, 2022, where I was put under general anesthesia. I was aware of many of the potential dangers of anesthesia, but no one told me about a postanesthetic phenomenon called “emergence agitation.” Upon coming out of general anesthesia, I believe this phenomenon happened to me.

What is emergence agitation and why do most people not know about it? According to the National Institutes of Health, emergence agitation is a postanesthetic phenomenon “that develops in the early phase of general anesthesia recovery, and is characterized by agitation, confusion, disorientation, and possible violent behavior.”