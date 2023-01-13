I have had surgery many times in my life. The most recent surgery was on Dec. 27, 2022, where I was put under general anesthesia. I was aware of many of the potential dangers of anesthesia, but no one told me about a postanesthetic phenomenon called “emergence agitation.” Upon coming out of general anesthesia, I believe this phenomenon happened to me.
What is emergence agitation and why do most people not know about it? According to the National Institutes of Health, emergence agitation is a postanesthetic phenomenon “that develops in the early phase of general anesthesia recovery, and is characterized by agitation, confusion, disorientation, and possible violent behavior.”
In a study published by the NIH in 2013, the results showed that 22.2 percent of individuals in the study developed emergence agitation after being under general anesthesia. If the percentage of this phenomenon is so high, why is it not talked about more? Most studies are focused on pediatric patients because they have a higher risk of developing it.
My experience with this phenomenon occurred shortly after leaving the recovery room after surgery, and placed into my hospital room, where I would be my entire hospital stay. I developed agitation, primarily due to the immense amount of medication that was given to me, and the medication not taking away my pain. I yelled, cried, knocked over my IV pole, and kept yelling that “the medication is not working.” I got out of bed and went down the hall, thinking I was going to walk out of the hospital. This continued for several days, until I emerged from this phenomenon, confused about what had happened, only remembering very few details of it.
No doctor explained to me what happened, but they apologized, that the medication delivery system was not working, and I was not receiving the IV medication like I was supposed to, which caused me overwhelming severe pain. After they removed all my IVs that were blown and not working, and inserted a midline catheter, I became better. A midline catheter is an IV-catheter placed into a peripheral vein, guided by ultrasound, and can be left in the arm for an extended period of more than six days usually.
The purpose of talking about emergence agitation, is because either you know someone, or yourself, is planning on having a surgery, in the future, that will require general anesthesia. Right before my surgery, when I was in the pre-op area, the anesthesiologist came by my bedside, and spoke to me about my surgery. He described different medications that would be used during my surgery, but I was not told about the potential of emergence agitation and that it could happen to me. I am not stating that it was just this surgeon who did not mention it. I have had over eight surgeries, and no one has ever mentioned this before.
You may also be asking yourself, if this phenomenon happens to me, how long will it last? Research shows most cases last 15 to 30 minutes, but in extreme cases such as mine, emergence agitation can last upwards to two days, which was the length of mine. How did they get my agitation to go away? It was a combination of giving me different medications, both for pain and anxiety, as well as speaking to a social worker, until I “snapped out of it.” It did feel like for me I was in a very confused and agitated state, then suddenly, I was thinking clearly, like a light switch was flipped on.
I am hoping with the information in this article made public, that people who are going to be having surgery can ask their surgeon and anesthesiologist about emergence agitation, and to ask what can be done if this phenomenon happens to them.
Stefanie Daubert is a Bakersfield resident, a political writer, podcaster, blogger, video creator and public speaker.