Current federal legislation, presidential executive orders, and national news dominate our lives and control far too much of what we individually can freely do.
With extensive expansion of federal control over our daily lives, businesses, schools, criminal justice systems, and our individual liberty and freedom — to mention but a few domestic concerns — it’s no wonder most, if not all, federal functions have become unmanageable regardless of the political party in power.
Our Founders’ genius has never been more evident. Their emphasis on our nation’s limited central government as a democratic republic was — and is — profound.
Who would have envisioned as recently as two years ago that our nation’s border would be open to all comers — including criminals and terrorists? Or our federal debt would be so astronomical? Or our military’s (woke) leadership would be so in question?
Management’s principal duty is operational control. Our federal government has become unmanageable — out of operational control and distracted from its visionary constitutional duties.
Before solutions can be considered, certain fundamental principles need to be clearly understood — and highly respected.
First, we are a republic — a nation in which supreme power is held by the people and their elected representatives at all levels of government — including a president rather than an hereditary monarch.
We are also a democracy — and have a system of government by the people in which citizens directly elect government representatives who, in our case, collectively create a limited central governmental body for the entire nation within the relatively few powers granted by our constitution.
Next, it’s important to understand the major symptoms of any organization too big to manage. They are:
• The organization’s mission has become diffuse — spread over too wide a geographic area or too large in terms of numbers of people. If it were a vital and vibrant entity, its mission statement would be clear and provide a rallying cry for strategies and tactics that work.
• The organization has faded from being highly-focused on its long-term strategies — its “vision.”
• Its watchwords have become “organized anarchy” — even if the its structure appears solid. (A house of cards has plenty of structure on its surface.)
• The entity’s culture has become schizophrenic — not clearly defined — lacking a sense of direction in its leaders not knowing where they are going nor how to get there.
In sum, our centralized federal governance has expanded far beyond its constitutional constraints and has usurped powers reserved exclusively for the several states and, most importantly, for “the People” — as prescribed by the 10th Amendment.
Effective management of the multiple layers of our federal government — within its broad-based scale both in Washington, D.C. as well as across our nation — is obviously no longer possible.
The solution is not simple — yet we must reverse this growing propensity of our nation’s Congressional “managers” who continue to violate our Constitution. Instead, Congress must take orderly action to begin the process of eliminating departments that are without constitutional authority.
They principally are:
• Agriculture
• Commerce
• Education
• Energy
• Health and Human Services
• Housing and Urban Development
• Labor
• Transportation
• and more — plus the multiple upon multiple agencies and bureaus within each such unconstitutional federal department.
At the same time, federal statutes and regulations related to each eliminated department would need to be nullified — presumably by one sweeping provision.
Finally, each state would need to bridge gaps that may exist in resumption of its regulations usurped by a federal department that may — or may not — need to be restored at the state level.
Our constitution matters. With mid-year elections this November, we have a great opportunity — regardless of political affiliation — to take this vital step to assure that America and its constitution will continue to be exceptional in the world — with tranquility, not tyranny — collaboration not conflict — plus continue in perpetuity for the benefit of each of us today and our progeny over generations to come.
John Pryor is a lifelong resident of Bakersfield, a management consultant and published author.