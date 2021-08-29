Good evening! And welcome to the first COVID Appreciation Dinner, sponsored by COVID International. Thank you! What a night, eh?!
Well, we have so many people to thank, and we’ll get to that shortly. But let me start by telling you what we’re all about, and what brought us such huge success in the last year. Yes — you in the red tie back there: thank you, thank you, we’ll get to you.
First and foremost, we’re just simple germs. Well, actually we’re just simple, sticky proteins. But give us the same simple freedoms that you enjoy, stand back, and watch us roar!
That’s right, the fact is, just like you, we want to be left alone to do what we do best, without a lot of interference from government and doctors. From our standpoint, doctors and the CDC aren’t the solution to the problem, they are the problem. Uh huh — you know what I’m talkin’ about, right?!
Granted, what we do best is kill people. But — hold it — before you pass judgment, a couple of things. First, it’s nothing personal. You’ve all seen "The Godfather," right? Well, as Michael Corleone once said, “It’s only business.” Think about it: We need you, especially our honorees in this room tonight. But it’s all people. Because we need you, we love you. It really boils down to that. Without willing people, we’d just be sanitized hand kill.
Second, like you, we’ve got a big tent. Honestly, we don’t care who our host is: red, blue, pink, yellow, whatever! We’re the Ultimate Rainbow Coalition! I know, I know, that seems a little “out there,” but it’s our way of giving back to the community— especially you all — that has done so much for us.
But it doesn’t stop there: Unlike many humans, and you know who you are, we actually change with the times. Survival of the fittest, right? Yes, sir, back there in the red Darwin hat, I’ll be getting to you — don’t worry.
Don’t take my word for it. Sitting to my right — yes, you know her well — put your hands together for Delta Variant! Thank you, Delta. And way over to the right — well, you can’t quite see him in the wings — is my new good buddy Gamma. Don’t worry, you’ll get to see him if you just “stay the course.” “Stay the Course! Stay the Course! Stay the Course!” Yes, yes, thank you.
So we have a lot in common: We like to keep it simple. We hate government. We have a big tent. We love our freedoms. And we’re willing to meet, halfway, anyone who’s willing to give us a chance. And that’s what America is all about, right? I guess the Dems just want to be like stupid No Nuke New Zealand, eh? No, no, no, no — that’s enough — they’re people too, I guess.
But enough about us: We’ve gathered here tonight to honor YOU! I hate long thank you speeches, so I’ll keep it brief.
First, we’d like to thank our worthy competition — those of you who think you’re too tough to host. That’s right, we respect that. Really, we do. Spread the word, please!
Second, we thank those many of you who believe that “freedoms” includes us! Amen to that!
Thank you so much. Third, our huge group of honorees who don’t “believe” in science. We’re with you! Science, Oceanic deities, what’s the diff? (OK, we still need to give a special shout out to airplanes and cruise ships, which we assume involve science.) We’re so chill, we’re OK with “believing” in science part of the time — cars, trucks, bridges, buildings, latex paint — but that doesn’t mean we need to be slaves to it, right? The Party of Lincoln freed the slaves! And we’re most grateful, of course, for the freedoms you’ve given us, your COVID fans.
Fourth — and this is a big one — all of you out there, many of whom are here tonight, who hate your fellow Americans more than you hate virulent diseases! Whew — if not for you, I shudder to think! “Hate the Sheep! Hate the Sheep! Hate the Sheep!” OK. . .OK. . .okay. . .thank you.
And last but not least, to our very special honorees, My Ronnies: Ron Johnson and Ron “Don’t Mask On Me” DeSantis. Guv Greg couldn’t be here tonight, but we’re intimately familiar with his situation, and sympathize. Not to get too personal here, but, but, ahem, thanks for just giving us a chance. Sorry, it just hits me sometimes.
Well, in closing: To all we’ve affected or even had to kill, our thoughts and prayers go out to each and every one of you, and your families. Again, it’s nothing personal, and to succeed you gotta break a few eggs, we always say. Maybe they were weak — I don’t know, that’s just what I’ve heard.
Thank you thank you thank you. Don’t be strangers, please. For those of you who want to mingle with us afterward, by all means we’d love to rub shoulders with all of you in the lobby.
And for everyone with the sticky blue ticket under your chair, pick up your free Superspreader on the way out. God bless you all, and thanks again, from all of us at COVID International, for making today possible.