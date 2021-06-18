First let me establish a historical perspective. The period from 1909 to 1914 was considered the Golden Age of Agriculture because increasing efficiency in production and high commodity prices resulted in record farm income. However, beginning after World War I and accelerating after 1929 with the marked reduction in agricultural exports complicated by efficient overproduction, many farmers could no longer sell their crops at a survivable price.
The Doctrine of Price Parity became politically very popular. This Doctrine glorified the Golden Age of Agriculture and postulated that 1909-1914 prices should be maintained. The initiation of agricultural subsidization started with the passing of the Agriculture Marketing Act of 1929 followed by the Agriculture Adjustment Act of 1933 and 1638. These acts attempted to elevate farm prices by having the government purchase farm products at an above-production-cost price and by paying farmers not to grow certain crops. These subsidies continue to this day, though now price parity is based on a relationship between farm and non-farm pricing.
This government subsidization of agriculture saved farming during the post-World War I and Depression periods but has also been one, but not the only, reason American agriculture is such a success today. Take corn as an example. The United States is the largest corn producer in the world with more than 80 million acres planted and in 2019 producing 13.016 billion bushels. Between 1995-2014, the government averaged $4.7 billion per year subsidizing corn production.
There do appear to be some unintended consequences to this subsidization. One is that subsidies seems to benefit large farms more the small farms. This has resulted in the progressive industrialization of agriculture at the expense of the small family farm. Another is what appears to be dumping commodities on the world market, causing prices to be below production cost in several poor countries.
Now, I wonder why the government does not subsidize a living wage for workers. A wage that would allow the worker to raise a family on a one-worker-per-household income and assuredly move into the middle class on a two-worker-per household salary. If the government can guarantee that farms would remain solvent by subsidized price supports, why can it not guarantee that an individual working 40 hours per week could live free of poverty and free of dependence of government piecemeal supports such as food stamps and free noon meals for gradeschool poor children? This could easily be done by setting an adjustable minimal monthly wage about 10 percent above the poverty level per household.
Farmers are generally thought to be a conservative bunch. I wonder why conservatives think that paying unemployment benefits supports laziness and welfare queens. I wonder why paying farmers not to grow crops or buying their cattle at above production costs doesn’t do the same thing. I wonder why farmers have always been subsidized at a price to guarantee the farm’s survival but workers have never been subsidized sufficiently to guarantee a household survival. I wonder why conservatives think that unemployment benefits keep workers from returning to work and, on the other side of the coin, I wonder why workers would return to work that does not pay them a living wage. I wonder why the work of watching corn grow is valued so much more than the work of a janitor cleaning your floor. I wonder why unions don’t openly encourage their members not to return to work until they are payed a living wage. I wonder why a living wage for farmers is defined by the Doctrine of Price Parity but no such definition is applied to non-farm labor. I wonder why the government recognized a poverty level but never subsidized labor so as to abolish poverty.
I wonder why conservative farmers don’t recognize farm subsidies as part of a progressive movement. I wonder why farmers are conservatives. I wonder why conservatives attempt to stop any progressive benefit that helps the people. I wonder why conservatives confuse progressivism with communism. I wonder why conservatives seem to be promoting only their own power hunger. I wonder why any logical mind could ascribe to a conservative philosophy.
William Bezdek is a retired physician and an active student of history.