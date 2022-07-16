Chances are you responded with “sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me” when someone insulted you when you were young. Wouldn’t it be nice if that were true? Unfortunately, words can hurt us and can cause irreparable damage to our relationships.
For example, I typed in the words “Democrats are stupid” in Google and found numerous article headlines like these: Yes, The Democrats Really Are THAT Stupid! (thefederalistpapers.org); Democrats only look crazy and stupid (americanthinker.com); Democrats Really Are the Worst People on the Planet (townhall.com); and Proof Democrats are Evil (medium.com).
I googled “Republicans are stupid” and found numerous article headlines like these: The GOP has become the stupid party – and proud of it (washingtonpost.com); The Problem of Republican Idiots (thenation.com); Republicans’ herd stupidity (bostonglobe.com); and I Was a Lifelong Republican. The GOP is Now the Evil Party (thedailybeast.com).
These articles reflect what many of us have said about people with political views that differ from our own. We need to be aware that words like these might not only cause irreparable damage to our relationships but tear our country apart. If you think I’m being dramatic, I offer the following information to support my point.
John Gottman is a researcher who is somewhat famous for being able to accurately predict which marriages would end in divorce by observing couples talking to each other. Contempt was the key factor in his analysis. According to Gottman, “When you communicate with contempt, the results can be cruel…contempt is poisonous to a relationship because it conveys disgust and superiority … contempt, simply put, says, ‘I’m better than you. And you are lesser than me.’”
I think it’s safe to say that many Democrats think they’re better (smarter, more informed, etc.) than Republicans, and many republicans think they’re better (independent thinking, not sheep, etc.) than Democrats (that the terms “demoncrats” and “repugnicans” are in vogue is telling). We’ve got to be careful about allowing ourselves to feel contemptuous about others because, as Arthur C. Brooks said in his New York Times opinion piece Our Culture of Contempt, “Contempt makes political compromise and progress impossible.”
When we’re not hurling barbs at each other, we tend to segregate ourselves from each other because of the disgust we feel about each other. Feeling disgust about certain people is especially dangerous because it can lead to dehumanizing them. Emmanuel College philosophy professor Michelle Maiese said dehumanization is “the psychological process of demonizing the enemy, making them seem less than human and hence not worthy of humane treatment.” Not coincidentally, two of the headlines above use the word “evil” to describe the other political party.
Researchers Maria Miceli and Cristiano Castelfranchi noted that, when we dehumanize people, it is easier to commit violence and cruelty against them. Perhaps that is one reason our country has recently become so violent.
According to researcher and best-selling author Brene Brown, “Dehumanizing always starts with language, often followed by images.” For example, the Nazis called Jewish people rats and portrayed them in published material — including children’s books! — as disease-carrying rodents. Brown goes on to say, “Dehumanization has fueled innumerable acts of violence, human rights violations, war crimes, and genocides. It makes slavery, torture, and human trafficking possible.”
Dehumanization has happened and continues to happen in America. Political affiliation is just the latest catalyst for it.
To prevent further dehumanization, we need to be mindful that the words we use create the world we live in. Calling each other hateful names creates a hateful world. “What’s interesting,” said Brown, “is that we can develop hate toward people we do not know personally simply based on their affiliation with a group or ideology that doesn’t align with our beliefs.”
In what I consider karmic justice, researchers have demonstrated that spewing hateful words toward others hurts us as well as them by stimulating two stress hormones — cortisol and adrenaline.
If we want the world to be a better place or if we just want to feel better ourselves, we can start with what we say to and about other people. Because, while sticks and stones may break our bones, hurtful words have the tremendous ability to destroy us.
Robin Paggi is the owner of Human Resource Development by Robin Paggi. She also holds master's degrees in communication and psychology.