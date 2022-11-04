I’m 63 years into being a male and I have to say that the role, all the responsibilities and particularly the expectations have often proven to be elusive. The advisers, counselors and societal voices are myriad, mixed and contradictory. When I ask my wife of over 40 years she doesn’t glibly respond, “Just be yourself.” She knows that puts her at risk as well as our friends and family. Honestly, it’s not quite that severe but even as an older man I’ve got plenty of growing to do.
Question is growing toward what? Tough guy that all the dudes around me admire? I do have a motorcycle and boxing equipment I use regularly. And I admire Reacher, that exceptionally tough-guy character on the show that bears his name. Tender-hearted guy? I do get chocked up when I should and sometimes when my male peers would roll their eyes at my watering eyes.
I appreciate the warnings offered by David Keranen in the article “Recognize the dangerous alpha males” (Oct. 25). Men whose minds are twisted and warped by a wrong view of what it means to be male can be toxic to every culture their influence touches. We’ve watched in horror as the strong have exploited the weak. We cringe when we witness the attempt to dominate by “threatening aggression and exerting control.” We’ve recognized alphas gone wild in history manipulating religious ideals and thoroughly corrupting whatever power over others they’ve gained.
Where I’m compelled to draw the line with Keranen’s argument is with his description of God as the ultimate alpha male in this context. To lump in the God I know with Alexander the Great is just the worst kind of ridiculous. With all due respect, of course.
Keranen didn’t do this in his article. But the ignorant do. They cherry-pick verses from the Bible to demonstrate the cruelty of God. But that’s no way to construct a fair and appropriate portrait of God. For as many verses as one might point to as full of hate toward explicit enemies and divine venom toward the wayward, I can point out verses full of compassion and mercy flowing from a Father who disciplines His children and loves even His enemies. But I’m not trying to win an argument thousands of years in the making in this editorial. I just want to point out that there is one alpha male who simply blows David’s argument up. And that male is Jesus Christ. In fact, He is the Alpha and Omega. The beginning and end.
In the Gospels Jesus self-presented as deity and king. In fact, later theologians saw Him as the Second Adam. The perfect human who didn’t seek domination but achieved His Father’s will through submission. Jesus actually made enemies of those who expected Him to control and dominate the masses and overthrow existing political powers. He lived a counter-cultural life that was often misunderstood and actually achieved victory through His own defeat. He was brutalized and died to provide a necessary sacrifice for us.
Imagine that. An Alpha with incomparable power, and inexhaustible resources humbling Himself for our sakes. And therein lies our model, men. Humility, submission and sacrificial love make a male a man. And a final note in response to the article: Jesus may not save America. But He will save civilization.
David Bocker is pastor of Grace Community Church in Wasco.