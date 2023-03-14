Recent news regarding President Carter entering hospice care saddened me and caused me to reflect on the man and his reputation.
I have come to appreciate President Carter’s time as president and his post-presidential years. Carter was a man who committed his life to making the world a better place. While many politicians and pundits have downplayed the effectiveness of his presidency, history has shown that President Carter’s humanity and vision taught us many lessons regarding peace in the Middle East, the environment and the importance of human rights.
The Camp David accords will no doubt be remembered as one of the most significant peace treaties in history. Three men who would change the world for the better met. Jimmy Carter, Menachem Begin of Israel and Anwar el-Sadat of Egypt used their intelligence, reason and will to draft and sign a peace treaty that has lasted since Sept. 17, 1978. While unrest continues to plague the Middle East, historians and political scientists know how much more significant the tension would be absent the accomplishments at Camp David.
On the environment, President Carter, was no less impactful. Early on in his presidency, Carter established the Department of Energy to help address America’s dependence on foreign oil. He called for America to change course and turn toward renewable sources of energy. In 1979, President Carter became the first president to install solar panels at the White House. We can all see that he was a man ahead of his time in this regard.
On human rights, President Carter was unequivocal in his call for the broad application of the founding principles of our nation. Whether that be towards an ally or adversary. As Jonathan Alter points out in his lengthy history titled “His Very Best: Jimmy Carter A Life,” President Carter was strong and secure in his role as an advocate for human rights to be pursued here at home and abroad. Alter goes on to point out that Carter’s pursuit of these ideals stemmed from his own religious and moral convictions, which were consistent with the moral and philosophical principles of the United States.
After President Carter left office he became what some have said is the most accomplished former president in our nation’s history. He traveled the world continuously after leaving office. Through the Carter Center, he was instrumental in developing initiatives around the world to negotiate peace, reduce famine, monitor elections to assure their fairness, and to eradicate disease. He, with others, led efforts to bring new agricultural methods for growing wheat to Ghana as well as other African countries. Carter is also held in high regard for his efforts to lead the international campaign to wipe out Guinea worm, a disabling and horrible disease of which millions have suffered. He did all of this in addition to writing 32 books during his post-presidency.
On those Sundays when he remained at his home in Plains, Ga., he would teach Sunday school at his local church. He would frequently challenge the congregation with this question: “If you were ever accused of being a Christian, would there be enough evidence to convict you?” I think this question has a broader meaning. No matter what our faith practice or tradition, this question asks us to examine if we have lived up to our better selves as human beings.
We have all been blessed, in President Carter, to observe the living example of a man, dedicated to public service, who showed us all how to live with dignity, grace and strength.
Robert J. Kretzmer of Bakersfield has 44 years experience as an insurance adjuster and claims administrator.