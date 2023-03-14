Recent news regarding President Carter entering hospice care saddened me and caused me to reflect on the man and his reputation.

I have come to appreciate President Carter’s time as president and his post-presidential years. Carter was a man who committed his life to making the world a better place. While many politicians and pundits have downplayed the effectiveness of his presidency, history has shown that President Carter’s humanity and vision taught us many lessons regarding peace in the Middle East, the environment and the importance of human rights.

Recommended for you