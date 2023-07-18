As reported July 2, America250, a nonpartisan organization created by Congress in 2016 to mark the coming anniversary of our republic, tells us “We’d like to hear ideas . . . on how to unify our divided country.”
Here’s my response.
Attacks from within in recent years are proving more destructive to our national unity than potential attacks from abroad.
Our problem includes not only absence of law enforcement in major cities, it also lists unfettered violation of fundamental constitutional provisions – plus a two-tiered justice system. These factors — intensified by open borders, growing homelessness, mass shootings, looting and more — are simultaneously destroying our our national unity.
This cultural war — with its infusion of WOKE practices such as DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion), CRT (Critical Race Theory), and ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) — is highly destructive of our unity.
The solution?
Proactive opposition to forces leading this cultural war — with a need for each of us to perform in local school boards, municipal and state elections and boycotting certain commercial products.
Understanding how our Founders envisioned these same issues can be helpful.
George Washington said: "Political parties . . . are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government."
For example, the unconstitutional use of presidential Executive Orders continues without (effective) opposition. The recent Supreme Court decision on tuition debt forgiveness is a step in the correct direction.
Jefferson said: "I, however, place economy among the first and most important republican (small “r”) virtues and public debt the greatest of the dangers to be feared."
Balanced budgets must be restored and our nation’s debts reduced if not eliminated.
Washington also said: "The best means of forming a manly, virtuous, and happy people will be found in the right education of youth. Without this foundation, every other means, in my opinion, must fail."
It’s appalling what has occurred recently in our educational system at all levels. The WOKE influence is heavily harming students intellectually and psychologically.
Finally, Ben Franklin said: "Freedom is not a gift bestowed upon us by men, but a right that belongs to us by the laws of God …"
Although our Declaration of Independence includes multiple references to God, our constitution does not. Yet, there are several parallels. To mention a few:
Article 1, Section 1: “All legislative power shall be vested in a Congress of the United States…” See Exodus 19:7-8
Article I, Section 8. The Congress shall have the power to…lay and collect taxes…but all…shall be uniform throughout the United States; See Leviticus 27:30-33
Israel in Old Testament times was a unitary republic of one nationality and one faith. Our Founders knew they must instead establish a government for a pluralistic society. John Adams took these same functions of government from the Old Testament (Isaiah 33:22) and pursued a separation of powers into three branches.
No other source gave our Founders the ingredients they sought for the creation of a free people more so than the Bible.
Finally, the overriding solution is enforcement of existing constitutional limitations on the powers of the federal government with significant reduction of our over-grown federal bureaucracy — as required by the 10th Amendment with all other powers delegated to the several states.
This should include elimination of several federal departments and their multiple agencies. For example, in 2021, there were 2,085,000 civilian federal employees. That averages 41,700 employees per state. By contrast, California has “only” 4,557 employees in Sacramento!
Once this unelected bureaucracy (aka “Deep State Establishment”) is eliminated with most powers dispersed to the several states, all the above solutions will fall into place.
With so few (constitutional) federal powers remaining for debate, our national unity can then be readily restored.
John Pryor is a lifelong resident of Bakersfield except for service as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War aboard ships in the South China Sea as Personnel Officer and Legal Officer.