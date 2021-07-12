Millions of Americans joined friends, families and neighbors to celebrate our nation's Independence Day. This year's Independence Day took on additional meaning marking the first time in more than a year and a half that we could gather free of restrictions, social distancing and the looming specter of quarantine and lockdowns.
Backyard barbecues, cookouts and potlucks featuring hamburgers, steaks, baked potatoes, mixed green salads, and sweet and savory fruit are as much of a tradition as the fireworks that illuminate the skyline and every neighborhood corner. In fact, many of the delectable items featured on picnic tables across the country came from California, and from Kern County in particular. For example, Kern produces 80 percent of the country's carrots, 44 percent of our nation's grapes, 17 percent of citrus, and 10 percent of the world's pistachios, to name a few. And much like the streamers that lit up the sky just a few days ago, we are seeing a new trend in a different item skyrocketing. This time it’s food prices. But why?
The answer can be summed up in one word: drought. And what does drought have to do with spikes in food cost? Well, put simply, it’s a matter of economics, and agriculture is a case study in supply and demand. As water becomes increasingly unavailable for irrigation, farmers must make the difficult decision to take land out of production. Fallowed land no longer produces goods for public consumption, thereby decreasing supply and eventually increasing cost to the end consumer. This regulatory driven supply constriction produces no winners as farmers are price takers and not price makers (the typical producer doesn’t realize the increased costs incurred by the consumer). The supply-demand component coupled with increased fuel cost for vehicles transporting produce from farm to market, and a spike in crop protection materials and fertilizers, will inevitably result in higher food prices.
How do we fix it? Yes, Mother Nature can help by producing an abundance of rain and snowpack. Though we cannot always predict nature’s next step, we can mitigate the effects of a historically dry California climate and state and federal public officials can help protect the region. For years unelected bureaucrats at all levels have leveraged flawed data and consistently misinterpreted policies restricting the amount of water allowed to flow down two of the state's water conveyance systems depriving farmers, municipalities and disadvantaged communities of the much-needed resource needed to grow food that feeds the world.
Kern County Farm Bureau President John Moore recently took to television on Fox News's America's Newsroom to explain this phenomenon. He noted that in addition to decreased water flows, the state's water delivery infrastructure is sorely needing improvement. Built in the 1960s, the canals, reservoirs and dams were intended to serve a population considerably less than the population of California today. The system could only work under the premise that farmers and the communities they support would receive contract surface water rather than have surface water diverted to scientifically devoid uses under the Golden Gate Bridge. Additionally, of the $138 million bill paid in full by farmers for 978,000-acre feet of water, only 5 percent will be sent to our region. The system is failing because the system is not being utilized to its intended use.
The Kern County Farm Bureau understands the importance of water and the need for investment in water infrastructure, and thankfully the voters do too. Californians passed a water board bond (Proposition 1) several years ago, and the state of California has continually evaded responsibility. When farms go fallow not only do food prices rise, but unemployment increases, and rural communities struggle. Australia has seen devastating impacts on rural communities directly related to water mismanagement.
The same could happen here. An unemployed population with very little to no money paired with skyrocketing food prices is a deadly combination. We will continue to pray for Mother Nature's intervention. In the meantime, we expect our federal and state officials to act now. We cannot afford inaction, lest we’ll soon be unable to afford to put food on the table. Visit the Kern County Farm Bureau to find out how you can help.
Romeo Agbalog is executive director of the Kern County Farm Bureau and John C. Moore III is president of the Kern County Farm Bureau.