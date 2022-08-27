Stephen Pelz

Stephen Pelz is executive director of the Housing Authority of the County of Kern.

A recent letter published in The Californian from Wayne Winegarden and Kerry Jackson titled “Housing First programs aren’t working” (Aug. 20) contained multiple non sequitur and unsupported statements, does not accurately reflect our local experience, and offers vague suggestions on how to fix things. The underlying premise was homelessness is increasing and therefore Housing First is not working.

Mr. Winegarden and Mr. Jackson surely know that correlation does not equal causation. For example, city expenditures on law enforcement have increased the past several years thanks to Measure N, yet crime is increasing. Most reasonable persons wouldn’t suggest the increase in police expenditures is causing the increase in crime.