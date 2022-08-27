A recent letter published in The Californian from Wayne Winegarden and Kerry Jackson titled “Housing First programs aren’t working” (Aug. 20) contained multiple non sequitur and unsupported statements, does not accurately reflect our local experience, and offers vague suggestions on how to fix things. The underlying premise was homelessness is increasing and therefore Housing First is not working.
Mr. Winegarden and Mr. Jackson surely know that correlation does not equal causation. For example, city expenditures on law enforcement have increased the past several years thanks to Measure N, yet crime is increasing. Most reasonable persons wouldn’t suggest the increase in police expenditures is causing the increase in crime.
Homelessness has many causes, from poverty, substance abuse, mental illness, the breakdown of the family, and the list goes on and on. However, we know the only thing all homeless persons have in common is the lack of housing. We also know that the rate of homelessness in a community is closely related to increases in rents, not other factors. According to the 2020 GAO study, a $100 increase in median rent in a community is associated with a 9 percent increase in the homelessness rate. It’s not a surprise the states with the lowest rate of homelessness per capita are Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana, states with lower housing costs.
Street homelessness has been increasing in California and locally in recent years for many reasons, including rapid increases in housing and utility costs and changes in the criminal justice system that decriminalized drug abuse. We know the local increase in homelessness is not due to Housing First. The Housing Authority, along with service providers, currently provides permanent supportive housing to over 2,100 formerly homeless persons using the Housing First approach. The individuals we house have a 94 percent to 97 percent retention rate after one year and over 90 percent after two years, meaning they are still in housing and are off the streets.
The basic premise of Housing First is the idea that a person who is homeless needs a stable place to live and until you address this most fundamental need, it is difficult for them to address other issues. They are provided with a place to call home, and are not “institutionalized” or “herded” as the authors state. The vast majority of persons we serve do not prefer living on the streets and appreciate the opportunity provided.
Providing permanent supportive housing can be difficult and can be expensive. It’s easy to point out expensive projects in L.A. and San Francisco that cost too much. But we shouldn’t ignore our local successes. Our first Homekey project delivered 150 units of permanent supportive housing for about $117,000 per unit, far less than the state average. We also know local and national studies found the cost to the taxpayer of an individual living on the streets far exceeds the cost of permanent supportive housing because of costs related to healthcare, law enforcement and cleanup.
We do agree new thinking is needed. To reduce homelessness, federal, state and local officials need to:
• Take aggressive action to eliminate barriers to private sector housing production and reduce costs including removing zoning barriers, eliminating tariffs, reducing impact fees, streamlining environmental rules, and rolling back regulations that add cost to housing production. Increasing housing production will help moderate rental housing costs.
• Support and facilitate the adoption of new technology including modular housing to reduce costs.
• Reform the criminal justice system to reinstitute accountability for illegal drug use so there is an incentive to seek drug treatment.
• Eliminate regulations that increase costs for affordable housing production, including prevailing wage, requirements to exceed Title 24, and “green” initiatives. These rules cause affordable housing construction to cost 30 percent to 50 percent more than market rate housing.
• Create higher level care options for homeless persons with severe uncontrolled mental illness and substance abuse. These individuals probably make up less than 10 percent of the homeless population but cause most of the problems.
• Reform public assistance programs to incentivize work and not dependency. Too many programs facilitate dependency and not personal responsibility. To address this, the Housing Authority will soon implement a Moving to Work program to encourage work in our Voucher and Public Housing programs.
Stephen Pelz is executive director of the Housing Authority of the County of Kern.