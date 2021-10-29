All children and young people deserve to be loved, cared for, respected and safe. Unfortunately, that is not always the experience they have while in their own home. This October, the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault is highlighting the experiences of our youngest clients during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Domestic violence is a term utilized to describe multiple forms of physical and psychological abuse within a romantic relationship. However, domestic violence does not only affect the individuals within the relationship. There are also silent victims within domestic violence who are adversely affected and susceptible to remain as unspoken and unheard victims: children who have witnessed violence within the home. As a child abuse therapist at the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault, I work with many children in our community who have witnessed violence in the home and at some point, may experience various forms of direct abuse themselves.
Children and adolescents who are domestic violence witnesses in their homes are not spared from adverse effects simply because they did not experience the violence directly. Any form of abuse equals trauma, and the reoccurrence of DVW or any form of abuse experiences will impact the minor's social, academic functioning, emotional perception and learning. They are more likely than their peers to develop adverse acute or chronic biological, social, emotional and cognitive symptoms, making them unable to cope effectively with their daily stressors and will be prone to develop emotional disorders or multiple mental disorders. This can manifest in feelings of fear, worry, anger, guilt, frustration, hopelessness, depersonalization, shame, poor tolerance to stress, inability to concentrate and memory problems.
As a result, DVW forever influences the minor’s perception of life, social interactions with others, core beliefs and learning. Minors who have experienced DVW may also experience problems in insomnia, bed-wetting, self-harm, suicide ideation, aggression, antisocial behavior, verbal and motor cognitive issues, depression, anxiety, chronic health problems, somatic symptoms and are more likely to become aggressors/perpetrators in adulthood ("Risk and Protective Factors| Violence Prevention| Injury Center CDC” 2021). That is a lot for a little soul to carry inside of them and try to work through.
But there is hope.
When a child has access to help, they can begin to heal. Adverse Childhood Experiences are preventable and treatable through parent education, community outreach, early therapy interventions and advocacy. As a community, we can start by removing the stigma of negatively associating the abuser’s actions as a reflection of the victim, we can normalize seeking help/support, we can get to know accessible community resources, and we can stand up for children known or observed to be experiencing DVW/abuse.
The Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault has created the Child Abuse Treatment program specific to addressing the needs of youth who have direct experiences or have witnessed Domestic Violence. CHAT therapists work collaboratively with the child and their family to determine their desired treatment outcome and implement a plan based on the child’s needs and comfort level. We utilize evidence-based therapy methods such as EMDR, play and art therapy and more to promote overall physical, mental and emotional health on their journey to establish happiness and overall well-being.
As an Alliance CHAT therapist, and childhood victim myself, I see and understand the importance of early intervention that enables victims to regain an understanding of hope, strength, empowerment and resiliency. It is giving an opportunity for a new start to DVW survivors toward a brighter future. Minors too often come in our doors socially and emotionally regressed, in fear, and blame themselves for their experiences. However, I often see those same minors leave our offices with hope, newfound understanding and empowerment.
At Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault, our team of compassionate professionals is here to help any and all persons wanting to heal from the traumatic experience of domestic violence, sexual assault child abuse or human trafficking. If you have had any of these experiences and want to have a conversation about your options, call us when you feel ready. There is no time limit to heal from a traumatic experience — we’ll be here when you are ready for us, and we will support the choices you want to make for your healing journey.
Find us online at www.kernalliance.org or call our 24-hr Crisis Hotline at 661-327-1091 or toll free 800-273-7713.
Azrrel Herrejon is a child abuse therapist at the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault.