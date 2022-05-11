I just returned from a trip with Kern County Honor Flight #44 to see the Capitol and various military monuments in Washington, D.C. It is hard to state the overwhelmingly positive effect this trip has had on me.
On our first tour day, we were met at the Capitol by aides of Rep. Kevin McCarthy and were treated like royalty while we were seated in the House of Representatives chambers. Rep. McCarthy then took at least an hour and a half to discuss the function of the House and to meet each veteran individually, plus provide multiple photo opportunities (portrait, selfies, etc.). He was genuine in his support and affection for all of us and his time was most appreciated.
From there, it was on to Arlington National Cemetery, where we observed the formal changing of the guard and the laying of a wreath brought there by Honor Flight. We spent the afternoon at the World War II, Korea and Vietnam memorials, where wreaths were also laid. We had one veteran from World War II, seven from Korea and more than 80 from Vietnam, plus the first two “Rosie the Riveters” to be invited (all referred to as Blue shirts due to our “uniforms"). Each memorial was met with various degrees of emotion, as we recalled our own experiences and mourned those who could not return with us.
That evening provided a special dinner where each veteran was introduced, a short bio read and memorabilia presented, not the least of which was a flag certified to have flown over the Capital in that veteran’s name, made possible by Rep. McCarthy. Hearing the bios of our fellow vets provided a solid bridge for us to relate to one another. This ceremony was certainly another highlight of this amazing trip.
Our second day started at the Iwo Jima memorial, where we were met by more than 100 kids from a school in Atlanta, each offering their thanks to us, as we walked through their "corridor of honor." We even joined each other in the singing of "God Bless America," leaving not a dry eye in the place. This outpouring of affection and thanks was seen everywhere we went; from the water cannon sendoff at Meadows Field, to a like ceremony when we arrived in Baltimore; to just lines of people clapping as we passed by; and, to individuals taking time from their day to walk over and shake our hand and thank us for our service.
This continued as we visited the Navy Memorial and then on to Fort McHenry, to see where "The Star-Spangled Banner’ was written in 1814, and experience what the battle for Baltimore might have been like. From there, it was on to the airport and a reunion with the Allegiant Airline flight crew that had taken such great care of us on the charter flight from Bakersfield. They were the best.
On the flight home, we were treated to “mail call” and presented with a package containing letters, cards, notes from our families, local veteran organizations and from so many young school students that it was almost overwhelming. Men and women in their 60s, 70s, 80s and even 90s reading their mail and blubbering away.
Finally, we arrived back at Meadows Field, boarded buses and were taken to North High School, where hundreds of friends, family, students, etc., were waiting to welcome us home. What a totally awesome experience for those who had been forgotten for so long but forgotten no more.
The greatest raves have to be saved for all those volunteers associated with Honor Flight Kern County. From the “guardians” (the Red shirts) that helped those of us who needed transportation assistance, and made sure we were cared for and respected, to the nuts and bolts volunteers (the White shirts) that run this organization with such great pride and purpose. While the veterans pay not one cent for this experience, each volunteer pays their own way, some having made this trip a dozen or more times. I just cannot say enough good things about these thoughtful, caring individuals. Thank you a thousand times over to each and every one of you.
Now, to those veterans who think they are not worthy of such recognition. They were not in a war zone, so how could they qualify? Each and every veteran when they enlisted (or were drafted) took an oath to protect and defend the United States up to and, if necessary, by sacrificing their own life in its service. Most could not select their military specialty or destination where they would serve, but they all had jobs to do and no job was any more or less important than theirs in the overall success of our military. So, yes, you are worthy and we expect you to join us. Applications are available at honorflightkerncounty.org. Simply fill it out and mail to the address provided. Trust me, it will change your life.
Stanley (Stan) Jones is a veteran of the U.S. Army and served from February 1963 through November 1965, including a year tour in Vietnam with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne). Following working for 40 years in computer related industries, he is now enjoying retirement in Bakersfield with Kim, his wife of 58 years. He had the honor and privilege of being invited on flight #44, made even more special by having his grandson, Scott, join him as his guardian.