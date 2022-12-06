With the intent of serving the sizable population of “challenging homeless,” the county is planning on building a so-called “village” of 50 sleeping cabins with ancillary facilities on a site it owns at the southeast corner of East Roberts Lane and Hart Street. Because of the nature of surrounding occupancies, we believe this is a terrible location for a facility of this sort.

This location is directly across the street from the Rasmussen Senior Center. If constructed, it will be in a well-established but already burdened neighborhood of taxpaying, hard-working residents. Also, it will be less than 250 feet from the equestrian trail close to a well-known illegal drug sales hot spot.