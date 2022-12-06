With the intent of serving the sizable population of “challenging homeless,” the county is planning on building a so-called “village” of 50 sleeping cabins with ancillary facilities on a site it owns at the southeast corner of East Roberts Lane and Hart Street. Because of the nature of surrounding occupancies, we believe this is a terrible location for a facility of this sort.
This location is directly across the street from the Rasmussen Senior Center. If constructed, it will be in a well-established but already burdened neighborhood of taxpaying, hard-working residents. Also, it will be less than 250 feet from the equestrian trail close to a well-known illegal drug sales hot spot.
Even now, people fear using this section of the river due to illegal encampments, drug use, trash, filth and free roaming dogs. By default these threats to safety of riders and horses effectively deny their use of the equestrian trail. Walkers and bicyclists, too, fearing for their safety, avoid this area.
This past summer, during our prolonged drought with much tinder dry vegetation, there was an average of two wildfires started by irresponsible illegal campers every week.
It seems that this section of Oildale and the Parkway has become a dumping grounds for homeless who refuse shelter and engage in unlawful, socially irresponsible behavior.
Regardless of the intent of who this facility is expected to serve, this proposed “Village” of sleeping cabins will attract more homeless from all areas of Bakersfield and Kern County, many of whom can be expected to establish their own unlawful camps.
With a description of what and where this facility is planned, we know nothing about how likely expected behavior from this class of people will be managed. Will this facility have enforceable curfews? How will illegal and dangerous drug use be managed? Where will they go during daylight hours?
With the ongoing need for housing and the clear need to get this population out of and away from the river and adjacent protected riparian land and public facilities, expanding the existing Navigation Center on east Brundage Lane where there is ample real estate for any proposed facilities makes more sense.
Even though supportive housing projects are allowed by right and may not be required to go through a public hearing process, the public still retains the right to comment. Contact your supervisor and express your concerns and questions both in writing and at upcoming meetings of the board.
With the proximity to the senior center and the parkway trails, both designed and intended for use by vulnerable populations, this is a poorly considered location for this proposed facility.
Richard O’Neil is president of the Kern River Parkway Foundation that has long advocated for protection of the Kern River and its adjacent riparian land for public benefit.