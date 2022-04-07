There is no definitive proof that man has caused global warming. At the same time, it’s difficult to prove that man has not had some effect on the climate on planet earth. The argument is destined to go on and on.
The subject, however, brings up an interesting question. What would happen if we managed to stop all burning of fossil fuels? Today! How would our world be different? The answer is that it would be catastrophic to everything we desire in normal life.
Fossil fuels provide us (U.S.) with 78 percent of our energy. It’s higher internationally. And, that number is growing. Wind and sun deliver about 12.5 percent of our energy needs. If we relied only on renewable energy, we wouldn’t have enough electricity to keep street lights and traffic signals operational. That wouldn’t be a problem. There would be no street traffic to consider. Electric cars require electricity for charging. Electricity is now mostly made with fossil fuels. So, those cars would leave the road as well. Cities and towns can’t operate with that low of a supply of electricity.
Conservationists, and the left, argue we need to transition away from fossil fuels. But that can’t happen. Or, if we were serious, it could not happen fast enough. We are a world dependent on oil, coal and natural gas. But what would happen?
Farmers would still be able to farm, but with limited capacity. Their distribution would be very limited. We would need to reintroduce the horse and wagon to move anything. We would no longer have trade wars with China. There wouldn’t be any trade with China, or other counties. Actually, we would have little interstate trade. Factories would close. Electricity is required for even the smallest manufacturing plants.
People with solar panels would have an advantage to light up their homes, or operate a refrigerator. But solar is limited to sunshine. Without battery backup, homeowners would not be able to save for a rainy day.
It’s reasonable to consider that natural gas, coal and oil play an important part in our everyday lives. We need to find a way to get along with fossil fuels. We can’t live without them. Even if we could double renewal energy, 25 percent would not power up most major cities.
What doesn’t make sense is to take fossil fuels out of American society, and send that energy source out of state or country.
Limiting U.S. fossil fuel production could be to increase the cost, hoping to drive down demand. That’s not necessary. California has proven that we can increase the cost of energy, as well as gun powder, guns and other “unwanted” products, without reducing sales activity.
Oil generates a lot of jobs, and income, to our economy. It takes hundreds of people to fill one barrel of oil. The engineer points to a place to drill. The drilling rig goes down thousands of feet to locate oil.
Once oil is on the surface, people separate the oil from water, and other “gunk”, and it’s stored until another industry trucks it off to be processed. When a refinery takes over, a whole new set of jobs enters the economic picture. Every one of those jobs generates income (good income) to feed a family. Each of those families shop at Vons and Albertsons. They buy clothing, cars and things for the home. They pay a babysitter when parents go out to dinner or a movie. They ride in airplanes and cruise ships. They take family trips to the mountains and the beach. Income from oil helps people enjoy life at home or somewhere else.
All of that activity can happen here in Bakersfield, or California, or in any state in the nation. Why have our people suffer with less, only to build a better economic base some other place?
Replacing those people with the skills of a draftsman does not grow the job market. A retiring draftsman means a replacement job, not a new job in that industry. Losing an oil-related job is a big loss to our local and national job market.
There is lots of talk about hurting Russia with the recent war. Why not help Biden “Build Better” right here are home with the resources we have?
H. Steven Cronquist has been an insurance broker in Bakersfield since 1974. He is the principal in the state’s educational provider program for insurance agents. He is also the author of his best selling book, “Insurance: How to buy it, How to use it.”