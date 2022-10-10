HortenciaCabral.jpg

As the midterm elections approach, I want to remind this community of the serious repercussions due to the archaic views of a conservative majority of judges on the U.S. Supreme Court. Following their decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, we would all learn the horrifying story of a 10-year-old rape victim — a child — forced to flee across state lines, from Ohio to Indiana, to obtain safe abortion care.

On the heels of the Kansas election in August, a deeply red state where voters soundly rejected an abortion ban, politicians like David Valadao have conveniently gone silent. They fail to answer questions or bring up the topic of abortion because they hope we will forget the role they have played in assaulting the freedom of women to choose what is medically best for ourselves.