As the midterm elections approach, I want to remind this community of the serious repercussions due to the archaic views of a conservative majority of judges on the U.S. Supreme Court. Following their decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, we would all learn the horrifying story of a 10-year-old rape victim — a child — forced to flee across state lines, from Ohio to Indiana, to obtain safe abortion care.
On the heels of the Kansas election in August, a deeply red state where voters soundly rejected an abortion ban, politicians like David Valadao have conveniently gone silent. They fail to answer questions or bring up the topic of abortion because they hope we will forget the role they have played in assaulting the freedom of women to choose what is medically best for ourselves.
It’s tragically laughable to see Republican politicians amend their stance on a woman’s right to choose and suddenly attempt to make themselves look reasonable in hopes that we let them off the hook. But the hard-core truth is that politicians like Valadao have pursued to end abortion access even in cases of rape, incest or when the life of the mother is at stake.
Valadao may portray the persona of a nice guy, but he is a politician with extremist points of view, and he is responsible along with the rest of his GOP counterparts for creating the horror that the 10-year-old girl in Ohio faced. Not only does this child have to overcome the trauma of being raped, but she also faced having her rights and the rights of her parents threatened because politicians like Valadao shamelessly think they are more qualified to dictate what is in the best interest of this child’s health and her mental well-being. When is enough, enough?
Our rights are being stripped away, and Valadao wants to pretend like this isn’t happening by distracting you with all his false and negative advertising. He wants to make you look the other way, so you don’t see him for what he is — an anti-women extremist.
It’s so easy for politicians like Valadao to take OUR rights for granted when he has the means and the connections to help his loved ones who may need an abortion due to a medical or dire situation. But for the rest of us, politicians like Valadao have used the topic of choice as a wedge issue to exploit for the sake of power accumulation, political ambition and without any regard for the impact it has on women’s lives — all while going along in helping his GOP buddies cut funding for social services that keep children fed, sheltered, clothed and alive. This level of hypocrisy is beyond measure unacceptable.
This election cycle, don’t let Valadao get away with it. Hold him accountable for his extremism in co-sponsoring the Life at Conception Act, which would federally ban all abortions — even in instances of rape or when the life of the mother is at stake — and it would extend to some forms of emergency contraceptives and IVF. Furthermore, Valadao co-sponsored a bill that would put doctors in jail for performing abortions even when it’s medically necessary. This November don’t let him distract you with his bogus and false advertising. Remember that he has curtailed women’s choice. Remember to vote like your daughter’s life depends on it, because it does. We deserve better!
Hortencia Cabral is an accounting professional who has lived in Kern County since 2005.