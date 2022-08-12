Apparently yours truly hit a nerve with the some big government fans who contribute to this forum. The issue stems from an opinion that government does not create wealth as stated in this contributor's previous submission. One common criticism was a lack of supporting evidence, a point conceded as it is self-evident. In repetition, without the confiscation of wealth from direct taxation, increasing debt backed by taxes, and/or the debasing of the people's money, the government couldn't make payroll next week.

Granted, a government using tax monies, after much overhead, in building projects that increase private sector productivity is beneficial on an agency basis. The other end of the spectrum is full of examples such as the drug company Pfizer; whose second quarter 2022 net income increased nearly 80 percent compared to the 2021 quarter. This result in part was underwritten by the federal government (you and me) in covering any liability from the shot and as the lead in the COVID vaccine marketing campaign. This resulted in a few becoming wealthier while at the same time yet unknown numbers worldwide are currently and/or potentially facing the side effects from the shots. I can only wonder if this is the "wealth creation" my detractors champion. A side note, our sitting government may have the legal authority to absorb such a liability, but the moral authority? I seriously hope not.