Apparently yours truly hit a nerve with the some big government fans who contribute to this forum. The issue stems from an opinion that government does not create wealth as stated in this contributor's previous submission. One common criticism was a lack of supporting evidence, a point conceded as it is self-evident. In repetition, without the confiscation of wealth from direct taxation, increasing debt backed by taxes, and/or the debasing of the people's money, the government couldn't make payroll next week.
Granted, a government using tax monies, after much overhead, in building projects that increase private sector productivity is beneficial on an agency basis. The other end of the spectrum is full of examples such as the drug company Pfizer; whose second quarter 2022 net income increased nearly 80 percent compared to the 2021 quarter. This result in part was underwritten by the federal government (you and me) in covering any liability from the shot and as the lead in the COVID vaccine marketing campaign. This resulted in a few becoming wealthier while at the same time yet unknown numbers worldwide are currently and/or potentially facing the side effects from the shots. I can only wonder if this is the "wealth creation" my detractors champion. A side note, our sitting government may have the legal authority to absorb such a liability, but the moral authority? I seriously hope not.
In fairness, were I wrong about the subject, what are they waiting for? Now would be a really, really good time to create some wealth. Ask any homeless person. Moving on, far more critical at this point in the cycle are the current economic conditions looking forward. Some of which include a rapidly slowing economy, high debt burdens, rampant inflation, and artificially low interest rates, all in a highly leveraged system. The Federal Reserve (Fed) is the captain and navigator of the American economic ship, at least to hear Wall Street tell it.
From a recent article (zerohedge.com), "No one in the mainstream wants to admit that either way the Fed goes, there will be disaster. They can hike rates and cut stimulus and markets will plunge while job losses explode, or, they can roll over and bring back the money spigot, resulting in even higher prices on everything. There is no third option. There is no soft landing. It's all a lie."
On a yet higher plane, the record of ever bigger booms and busts of the past 30 years ought to cause rational thinking Americans a reality check at minimum. These boom bust periods include the Asian crisis in the 1990', the dotcom crash of 2000 era, the 2008 financial crisis, to now in what is referred to as the everything bubble with each period yielding a larger and more comprehensive bubble in size and scope than the last.
If I have this right, using recent history as a guide, the booms cause the busts and the busts cause the booms. If the government did create wealth, is it destroying it during the bust periods? For Americans by the millions counting on medical services, Social Security and retirement fund balances continuing in a linear fashion, does this make any sense? Can or will this system continue to function for another generation, or a few years?
I might suggest referring to history for outcomes in similar conditions. The long and short of it is that for some this is potentially a lifestyle change affair and confidence in the system is a primary factor. Aiding and abetting this rancid stew we have increasing public debt, currency debasement, and leverage on both an absolute and relative level.
In closing, a basic and necessary ingredient of wealth creation is energy. Per geologists and commentator Art Bergman, "Energy is the economy. Money is a call on energy. Debt is a lien on future energy." This model as opposed to the current system of financialization; finance is the economy.
Money is finance. Debt is a product of finance. I'm pulling for the former.
Andy Wahrenbrock is an independent investment adviser from Bakersfield. He can be reached at wahrenbrock@att.net.