The Honorable Robert Tafoya’s Community Voices, "In the spirit of celebrating life," on Nov. 1 was beautifully written and a lovely tribute to the Mexican culture of honoring and celebrating the lives of heavenly family and friends.
Though a fair amount of Mexican blood flows through my veins, the respected tradition of Dia de los Muertos did not trickle down to me through the generations. To be sure, I don’t discount the Mexican tradition that seems to have gained a stronger and stronger foothold in our American culture. Instead, I respect the practice for what it encompasses — honor through remembrance of ancestral history, or Historias de los Muertos.
I contend that honoring the dead might occur also through the sharing of oral stories told one generation to another. Or, like recently deceased country singer Loretta Lynn, through the lyrics of a song. My own method, my tradition, of honoring my loved ones differs only in practice. I don’t sing or play the guitar. Nor do I paint my face with an intricate skull or dress in elaborate costume; rather, I choose to paint a picture of the departed in written words.
I honor through prose my paternal grandmother, Pearl, who called me “Dear” and always wore crimson lipstick. I write about Pearl’s likewise jewel-named sisters — Ruby and Goldie, the first revered for her lace-collared, white-gloved formality; the latter beloved for her unparalleled quest for fun.
I’ve written about my mother the elevator operator and her mother’s tangy buttermilk biscuits. I write about my fifth great-grandparents, pioneers of the California gold rush. My father-in-law and his toe-tapping mountain music have graced my pages, all the while his voice resonating in my ears.
I’ve written about my great-great-grandfather John “Jerky” Johnson, both a Los Angeles County and Kern County lawman. I write often of Jerky’s daughter, my great-grandmother Laurel Johnson Helm Brown Thornton, a twice-widowed “can do” survivor who ran the family farm, operated a boardinghouse and raised two grandchildren alongside her own two youngest children.
I write about my loved ones so they are not forgotten; so the stories of their lives, however common, will be carried on in the hearts of my offspring. Carried on as in an essay penned by a granddaughter about her great-grandfather, my father, a sailor who served at the end of World War II; carried on as in an artistic depiction created by a grandson in honor of his seventh great-grandfather.
I want my loved ones remembered for the personalities they embodied — their strength, their humor and their goodness, as well as their shortcomings. I wish, through my words, for a generational connection, one in which ongoing storytelling becomes the norm.
No ofrenda or scattered marigolds for me; just my stories written throughout the years to honor respected ancestors, sharing their memories with family whose Mexican blood, German blood, Scottish, Native American and Swiss blood flow equally through our veins.
In holding to the Christian custom, as noted by Tafoya, that a person only truly dies when they are forgotten, I write in order that my ancestors are never forgotten, that my words ensure they will remain alive in someone’s heart.
Organizations such as the Kern County Historical Society and the Kern County Genealogical Society often remind us how important it is to establish an accounting of history in the form of events, biographies and photos.
I couldn’t agree more. Whether practicing the traditions of Dia de los Muertos, sharing oral histories around the dinner table or crafting memories in indelible ink, I encourage folks to honor their own loved ones with the setting-down of memories.
Mine are not of grand people or occurrences. They are simple reflections of the everyday lives of everyday people. But these stories are my Historias de los Muertos, my ancestral history and, in this case, history quite literally deserves remembering and repeating.
An appreciative retiree, Karen Sallee is a Silver Sneaker and occasional writer.