IMG_1909.JPG

An appreciative retiree, Karen Sallee is a Silver Sneaker and occasional writer.

The Honorable Robert Tafoya’s Community Voices, "In the spirit of celebrating life," on Nov. 1 was beautifully written and a lovely tribute to the Mexican culture of honoring and celebrating the lives of heavenly family and friends.

Though a fair amount of Mexican blood flows through my veins, the respected tradition of Dia de los Muertos did not trickle down to me through the generations. To be sure, I don’t discount the Mexican tradition that seems to have gained a stronger and stronger foothold in our American culture. Instead, I respect the practice for what it encompasses — honor through remembrance of ancestral history, or Historias de los Muertos.

An appreciative retiree, Karen Sallee is a Silver Sneaker and occasional writer.