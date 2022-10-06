I finished my cardiovascular training at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in 1992 and landed in Bakersfield at Central Cardiology. I have not changed my job or residence since. I love what I do; I love where I live.

Like many eminently trained cardiologists at Central Cardiology, I was trained by the best in the world at Cedars. I carried with me the desire to deliver world-class heart care for the community, in the community. That kernel seeded Bakersfield Heart Hospital, an institution of excellence for more than 20 years. I have been the founding chairman of the board of Bakersfield Heart Hospital from its inception. It's a badge of honor that I carry with pride. It's a responsibility that I have undertaken with utmost diligence and dedication.