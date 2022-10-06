I finished my cardiovascular training at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in 1992 and landed in Bakersfield at Central Cardiology. I have not changed my job or residence since. I love what I do; I love where I live.
Like many eminently trained cardiologists at Central Cardiology, I was trained by the best in the world at Cedars. I carried with me the desire to deliver world-class heart care for the community, in the community. That kernel seeded Bakersfield Heart Hospital, an institution of excellence for more than 20 years. I have been the founding chairman of the board of Bakersfield Heart Hospital from its inception. It's a badge of honor that I carry with pride. It's a responsibility that I have undertaken with utmost diligence and dedication.
In the last couple of decades, Bakersfield Heart Hospital has repeatedly ranked in the nation's top 10 percent in cardiac care. We have brought the leading technologies to the community and delivered results that favorably compete with the best in the world.
In the early years, the emerging competition compelled all hospitals to elevate cardiovascular care to the benefit of the patients.
At the dawn of the millennium, we did nearly a thousand bypass surgeries a year. That number has plummeted to roughly 300 a year now. This drop is counterintuitive, given the aging demographics. The declining need for open heart surgeries, however, highlights the triumph of preventative medicine and the burgeoning field of minimally invasive procedures. Paradoxically, it brings with it its logistical challenges. We need three good cardiothoracic surgeons to meet the community’s 24/7 needs. But the community can’t sustain three open heart programs that compete for a handful of surgeries each without adversely impacting the outcomes. The reduced surgeries can also negatively impact a surgeon’s skill set and morale. A natural or perceived quality deficit encourages out-migration for care and further pressures downward cascade. These evolving dynamics are not unique to Kern County. Commitment to reasonable patient care demands a collaborative approach.
Additionally, there is a wave of consolidation in healthcare that imposes extraordinary challenges on standalone hospitals. The great COVID-19 resignation and attractive job alternatives for nurses and technicians have exerted unsustainable financial pressures that further demand consolidation and alliances.
At Central Cardiology and Bakersfield Heart Hospital, our core mission commands our complete focus on the best cardiovascular care in Kern County.
We are painfully aware of the current anxieties many are enduring. We are here to reiterate that our mission, our commitment, and our efforts will yet prevail.
The Heart Hospital has undergone four corporate changes during its 23-year history and survived. The current managing partner, the Surgical Partners, is fully vested in finding a strategic alignment that will pave the path to success. In the interim, we at Central Cardiology remain entirely focused on our community and patients' needs.
We have not taken a day off since COVID arrived. We will keep the light on for you.
Bakersfield Heart Hospital is here to stay.
Dr. Brij Bhambi specializes in cardiac and vascular intervention, nuclear cardiology, consultative and general cardiology and holds board certification in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular disease and internal medicine. He is a chief medical officer at Bakersfield Heart Hospital.